विज्ञापन
लाइव प्रसारण में दी गई योजनाओं की जानकारी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 10:16 PM IST
महोबा। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ का लाइव प्रसारण कलक्ट्रेट सभागार में किया गया, जिसमें केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा महिलाओं के सामाजिक तथा आर्थिक उत्थान के लिए विभागों द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई।


मुख्यमंत्री के लाइव प्रसारण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ जिलाधिकारी सहदेव ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने नारी शक्ति को सूचित करते हुए बताया कि 22 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे राज्य महिला आयोग लखनऊ की सदस्या प्रभा गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में लोक निर्माण विभाग के निरीक्षण गृृह में महिला जनसुनवाई व समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन होगा।

ऐसी महिलाएं जो अपनी समस्या के निराकरण के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र देना चाहती हैं, वे प्रार्थना पत्र एवं पहचान पत्र के साथ लोक निर्माण विभाग के निरीक्षण गृृह में निर्धारित तिथि पर उपस्थित होकर समस्याओं का निस्तारण करा सकती हैं।

इस मौके पर मुख्य विकास अधिकारी हीरा सिंह, जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी सुधीर त्यागी, जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी यशपाल सिंह, जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी हिमांशु अग्रवाल सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

