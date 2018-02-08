अपना शहर चुनें

सऊदी कमाने गए युवक की मौत

महराजगंज (ब्यूरो) Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:15 AM IST
Death of the young man who made the Saudi
सऊदी कमाने गए युवक की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोठीभार (महराजगंज)। सऊदी अरब कमाने गए युवक की बीते रविवार को दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। मंगलवार की रात मौत की सूचना मिलने पर परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। परिवार के लोगों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

 कोठीभार थाने के ग्राम गौरा दुबे के मौलवी टोला निवासी शत्रुघ्न  (22) पुत्र सर्वजीत की सऊदी अरब में वेल्ंिडग के काम के दौरान ड्रम में विस्फोट होने से बीते चार फरवरी को घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। परिजनों कोसऊदी में रह रहे एक रिश्तेदार के माध्यम से जब    यह सूचना मिली तो घर में कोहराम मच गया। शत्रुघ्न   के पिता ने बताया कि वह 28 अगस्त 2017 को सऊदी अरब के अलवाहा अलकीक शहर में एक कांस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी में हेल्पर के पद पर काम करता था। रविवार को दोपहर में वेलि्डंग का काम कर रहा था। उसी दौरान पास में रखे ड्रम में विस्फोट हो गया। इससे उसकी घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि उसकी मौत की सूचना रिश्तेदार ने परिवार वालों को दी। उन्होंने भारत सरकार से शव को घर लाने में मदद की गुहार लगाई है। ताकि बेटे के शव को जल्द से जल्द गांव आ सके। 
 
maharajganj news saudi arabia youth death

