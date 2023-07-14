Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lakhimpur Kheri News ›   School and temple collapsed due to erosion of Sharda river in lakhimpur kheri

शारदा का कहर: ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह गया स्कूल, 15 सेकंड में मंदिर भी नदी में समाया; देखें VIDEO

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, लखीमपुर खीरी Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Fri, 14 Jul 2023 06:54 AM IST
सार

शारदा नदी लगातार गांवों को तबाह कर रही है। लोग खून-पसीने की कमाई से तैयार अपने आशियाने को अपनी ही आंखों के सामने तबाह होते देख रहे हैं। हालांकि बृहस्पतिवार को कोई घर नहीं कटा, लेकिन प्राथमिक स्कूल को शारदा नदी ने अपने आगोश में ले लिया। बिजुआ ब्लॉक में शारदा मंदिर नदी में समा गया। 

School and temple collapsed due to erosion of Sharda river in lakhimpur kheri
शारदा नदी में स्कूल और मंदिर समाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
लखीमपुर खीरी जनपद में फूलबेहड़ के बाद अब बिजुआ ब्लॉक में भी शारदा नदी ने कहर बरपाना शुरू कर दिया है। बृहस्पतिवार को फूलबेहड़ ब्लॉक के करदईया गांव में प्राथमिक स्कूल की इमारत पानी में ताश की पत्तों की तरह बिखर गई। वहीं, बिजुआ इलाके में एक मंदिर शारदा नदी के कटान की भेंट चढ़ गया।



शारदा नदी लगातार गांवों को तबाह कर रही है। लोग खून-पसीने की कमाई से तैयार अपने आशियाने को अपनी ही आंखों के सामने तबाह होते देख रहे हैं। हालांकि बृहस्पतिवार को कोई घर नहीं कटा, लेकिन प्राथमिक स्कूल को शारदा नदी ने अपने आगोश में ले लिया। अहिराना की ग्राम पंचायत करदइया मानपुर में यह इकलौता सरकारी स्कूल था।


जमीन का कटान कर नदी आगे बढ़ रही है। इससे लोगों में खौफ है। कटान पीड़ितों को मौलापुरवा गांव में बसने के लिए जगह दी गई है, जबकि कुछ लोग आशियाने की तलाश में भटक रहे हैं। घास-फूस, तिरपाल डालकर अस्थायी आशियाना बनाकर गुजारा कर रहे हैं। उनके पास न तो कमाई का कोई जरिया बचा है और न ही कोई सहायता मिल पाई है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि खाने के लाले पड़े हैं।


 

पढ़ने के लिए आठ किमी दूर मिला स्कूल

अहिराना गांव के कटान पीड़ितों को मौलापुरवा गांव में बसने से लिए जगह दी गई है। जबकि प्राइमरी स्कूल कटान की जद में आया तो यहां के बच्चों को शंकरपुरवा स्कूल से संबद्ध कर दिया गया। मौलापुरवा से शंकरपुर स्कूल की दूरी करीब आठ किलोमीटर है। ऐसे में शायद ही कोई बच्चा स्कूल जा सके। 

नई जगह घर बनाना और पैसों की कमी के चलते इलाज भी मुश्किल हो रहा है। बस्ती में कोई सरकारी नल नहीं है। विस्थापित लोग आपस में सहयोग कर नल लगवा रहे हैं। नहाने और शौच जाने में भी काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
 

बिजुआ में ढाई सौ एकड़ कृषि भूमि नदी में समाई

बिजुआ ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में भी नदी ने तेजी से कटान करना शुरु कर दिया है। ग्राम पंचायत रुरासुल्तानपुर में नदी का रौद्र रूप दिख रहा है। जिससे ग्रामीण भयभीत हैं। किसानों की लगभग ढाई सौ एकड़ कृषि भूमि फसलों सहित नदी में समा चुकी है, जबकि गांव में बनवाया गया मां शारदा का मंदिर भी नदी में समा गया है। 

ग्राम पंचायत रुरासुल्तानपुर में नदी गांव से मात्र 200 मीटर की दूरी पर रह गई है। पहले यहां अगस्त सितंबर में बाढ़ आती थी, लेकिन इस बार जुलाई में ही कटान शुरू हो गया है। ग्राम प्रधान प्रतिनिधि जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि जिस प्रकार तेजी से कटान हो रहा है, उससे गांव का बचना मुश्किल लग रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सत्य प्रकाश, किशोरी, दाताराम, रामकुमार, रामसेवक, प्रेम शंकर, रमाशंकर, दुर्गेश शुक्ला, अमित कुमार, सत्यप्रकाश, जीउत, बिट्टी, रामदयाल, अनिरुद्ध, सुरेश कुमार, राजेश कुमार, लालता प्रसाद, हरिलाल, रामदेव राम नछत्र, राम बहादुर, श्याम बहादुर, नन्हे,फिरंगी, अमृतपाल सिंह, हरप्रीत सिंह, महेंद्र सिंह, बूटा सिंह, नन्हे लाल, सतीश, छोटे आदि के अलावा दर्जनों किसानों के खेत शारदा नदी में समा चुके हैं।

कटान रोकने के लिए बनवाया गया था मंदिर

रुरासुल्तानपुर, सिंघिया, कोरियाना आदि गांवों में लगभग आधा किलोमीटर की रेंज में शारदा नदी तेजी से कटान कर रही है। शारदा नदी के कटान के प्रकोप से बचने के लिए कोरियाना के लालता प्रसाद ने ग्रामीणों से चंदा एकत्र कर गांव से लगभग आधा किलोमीटर दूर मंदिर बनवाकर मां शारदा की मूर्ति स्थापित कराई थी। 

गांव के लोग भी श्रद्धाभाव से पूजा-अर्चना करते थे। बुधवार की देर शाम देखते ही देखते शारदा माता का मंदिर नदी में समा गया। लेखपाल अविनाश मिश्रा ने बताया कि मंदिर कट गया है। कटान जारी है। पिछले साल दस घर नदी में कट गए थे, जिनका मुआवजा पीडितों को मिल गया था।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

