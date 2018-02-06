अपना शहर चुनें

अनियमितता का आरोप, शुरू किया अनशन

कुश्‍ाीनगर (ब्यूरो) Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:02 AM IST
अनशन। - फोटो : कुश्‍ाीनगर ब्यूरो
खड्डा। क्षेत्र के सिसवा गोपाल गांव में सरकारी राशन वितरण में अनियमितता बरतने, फर्जी हस्ताक्षर बनाकर राशन उठाने सहित कई शिकायतों को लेकर लोगों ने सोमवार को अनशन शुरू कर दिया। इनका कहना था कि जब तक इन शिकायतों की जांच कराकर कार्रवाई नहीं होती है, तब तक अनशन जारी रहेगा। 

अनशन कर रहे लोगों का कहना है कि ग्राम सभा में कोटे की दो दुकानें हैं। उन कोटेदारों का व्यवहार उपभोक्ताओं के प्रति काफी खराब है। लगभग पौने चार सौ लोगों का खाद्यान्न उन कोटेदारों ने हड़प लिया है। उपभोक्ता ने इसका कारण जानना चाहा तो कोटेदारों ने धमकी दी। 

अनशन कर रहे लोगों का कहना है कि राशन उठान के लिए ग्राम सभा के तीन लोगों की समिति बनी है। कोटेदारों ने उन तीनों लोगों का फर्जी हस्ताक्षर करके राशन उठा लिया है। इसकी शिकायत पिछले महीने एसडीएम सहित उच्चाधिकारियों से की गई थी। साथ ही यह चेेतावनी दी गई थी कि अगर कार्रवाई नहीं होती है तो वे अनशन करने के लिए विवश होंगे। समयावधि में कोई कार्रवाई न होने पर अनशन शुरू किया गया है। अनशन करने वालों में बिरजू, कोमल, रामचंद्र, दीना आदि शामिल हैं। 
