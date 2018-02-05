अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kushinagar ›   "Cooperation is essential to pursue Samaj"

‘समाज को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए सहयोग जरूरी’

कुश्‍ाीनगर (ब्यूरो) Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:04 AM IST
"Cooperation is essential to pursue Samaj"
मंचासीन अतिथि। - फोटो : कुश्‍ाीनगर ब्यूरो
पडरौना।  नगर के साहबगंज मुहल्ला स्थित एक विद्यालय परिसर में रविवार को अखिल भारतीय मद्घेशिया समाज का वार्षिक सम्मेलन एवं खिचड़ी भोज का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें शामिल लोगों ने एक दूसरे का सहयोग कर समाज को आगे बढ़ाने की बात कही। 

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए पडरौना नगरपालिका के अध्यक्ष विनय जायसवाल ने कहा कि वैश्य समाज का विशेष महत्व है। कोई भी समाज तभी मजबूत होता है, जब संगठित रहे। इसलिए उन्होंने एक दूसरे के सहयोग से समाज के पिछड़े लोगों को आगे बढ़ाने की अपील की।

जिलाध्यक्ष दीनबंधु मद्घेशिया ने कहा कि मद्घेशिया समाज के लोगों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए युवाओं को आगे आना है। उन्होंने लोगों को संगठित करने के लिए युवाओं का आह्वान किया। कार्यक्रम को त्रिलोकी मद्घेशिया, ओपी गुप्ता आदि ने संबोधित कर समाज के लोगों को शिक्षा की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने की अपील की। 
इस मौके पर अजय मद्घेशिया, आलोक मद्घेशिया, गुलाब मद्घेशिया, चंद्रशेखर मद्घेशिया, हरेराम मद्घेशिया, उमाशंकर मद्घेशिया, अखिलेश मद्घेशिया, गौरव मद्घेशिया, रामजी मद्घेशिया, कुंदन मद्घेशिया, अंजय मद्घेशिया समेत तमाम मद्घेशिया समाज के लोग मौजूद रहे। 
kushinagar news conference mudheshia society

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

varanasi congress team may be changed
Varanasi

लगातार हार के बाद बदलाव की तैयारी में कांग्रेस, राहुल गांधी की टीम ने भेजी सर्वे रिपोर्ट

बनारस में लगातार पराजय का सामना कर रही कांग्रेस में स्थानीय स्तर पर सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के बाद बड़े बदलाव के संकेत मिलने शुरू हो गए हैं।

5 फरवरी 2018

सांसद की अतेंष्टि: वीआईपी वाहनों को मथुरा व बरेली से बुलवाया
Shamli

सांसद की अतेंष्टि: वीआईपी वाहनों को मथुरा व बरेली से बुलवाया

5 फरवरी 2018

सिंहपुर की टीम रही विजयी0
Varanasi

सिंहपुर की टीम रही विजयी0

5 फरवरी 2018

जिले को न तो शिक्षा बजट मिला न डीईओ
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

जिले को न तो शिक्षा बजट मिला न डीईओ

5 फरवरी 2018

दूषित पेयजल सप्लाई से खफा वार्डवासियों ने नारेबाजी कर जताया रोष
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

दूषित पेयजल सप्लाई से खफा वार्डवासियों ने नारेबाजी कर जताया रोष

5 फरवरी 2018

भगत आदमी था म्हारा बाबूजी
Shamli

भगत आदमी था म्हारा बाबूजी

5 फरवरी 2018

ekta tiraha flyover ready
Rampur

एकता तिराहा फ्लाईओवर तैयार, जल्द दौड़ेंगे वाहन

5 फरवरी 2018

बोर्ड परीक्षा कल से, मिशन कदाचार रोकने के सख्त इंतजाम
Faizabad

बोर्ड परीक्षा कल से, मिशन कदाचार रोकने के सख्त इंतजाम

5 फरवरी 2018

Closed market, silent in the streets
Shamli

बंद रहे बाजार, गलियों में सन्नाटा

5 फरवरी 2018

नशा कारोबारियों के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन
Nainital

नशा कारोबारियों के खिलाफ ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

यूपी का रिश्वतखोर लेखपाल कैमरे में कैद

ये वीडियो एक लेखपाल का है जो किसान से उसकी एक रिपोर्ट के लिए पांच हजार रुपये की मांग कर रहा है। वीडियो कुशीनगर की खड्डा तहसील का बताया जा रहा है।

7 दिसंबर 2017

YOGI ADITYANATH TRIVENDRA SINGH RAWAT IN MAHARANA PRATAP SHIKSHA PARISHAD PROGRAM GORAKHPUR 3:42

इस खास मौके पर उत्तराखंड के सीएम बने योगी आदित्यनाथ के मेहमान

4 दिसंबर 2017

BJP OPPONENTS IN GORAKHPUR CRIES FOUL, SAYS DISORDER IN EVMS 1:30

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की नगरी में विरोधियों का बवाल,लगाए EVM में गड़बड़ी के आरोप

1 दिसंबर 2017

Yogi ji police is crying in gorakhpur because of bjp worker. 1:04

योगी राज में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता बेलगाम! गोरखपुर में किया ये

1 दिसंबर 2017

Police in encounter in Gorakhpur. 0:39

गोरखपुर में पुलिस ने किया एनकाउंटर, बदमाश को मारी गोली

1 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Examination Center will not be made without any interference.
Kushinagar

बिना चहारदीवारी नहीं बनेंगे परीक्षा केंद्र

5 फरवरी 2018

Injury in the land dispute, six people injured
Kushinagar

जमीन के विवाद में मारपीट, छह लोग घायल

5 फरवरी 2018

Demand for the abatement of sand mining strap on the MLA sitting.
Kushinagar

विधायक बैठे धरने पर, बालू खनन का पट्टा निरस्त करने की मांग

5 फरवरी 2018

Toilet tank, not paid money, paid money
Kushinagar

शौचालय की टंकी बनी नहीं, कर दिया धन का भुगतान

4 फरवरी 2018

The property of the sugar mill was first estimated to be 61 million, now two billion
Kushinagar

चीनी मिल की संपत्ति पहले थी आंकी गई थी 61 करोड़, अब दो अरब की

4 फरवरी 2018

About 1.25 lakh students will take the exam
Kushinagar

150 केंद्रों पर सवा लाख विद्यार्थी देंगे परीक्षा

4 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.