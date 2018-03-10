शहर चुनें

जंगल में किशोरी को बनाया हवस का शिकार, चीख-पुकार सुनकर पहुंचा भाई तो...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 07:26 PM IST
young man raped girl in forest
डेमाे पिक
उत्तर प्रदेश के हमीरपुर जिले मे विजयीपुर जंगल गई किशोरी के साथ गांव के ही एक युवक ने दुष्कर्म किया। किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की 17 साल की किशोरी गुरुवार शाम को जंगल गई थी।
परिजनों का आरोप है कि युवक किशोरी को खेत ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया। चीख पुकार सुनकर किशोरी का चचेरा भाई पहुंच गया। इस पर आरोपी ने भाई-बहन दोनों को धमकी देकर भाग गया। पीड़िता ने घर लौटकर आपबीती बताई।

परिजनों ने बताया कि आरोपी की धमकी से दहशत में थे। किसी तरह घर से शनिवार को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंचे। सूचना पर सीओ श्रीपाल यादव और एसओ राजीव सिंह मौके पर गए। एसओ ने बताया कि एससी एसटी व पाक्सो एक्ट के तहत दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट की गई है।

 
