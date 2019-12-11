शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather report, Temperature dropped by four degrees in two days in Kanpur

बर्फीले इलाकों से उठ रही पुरवैया ने बढ़ाई ठंड, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश की संभावना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 08:20 PM IST
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड
1 of 5
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में हवाओं की दिशा में अचानक आए बदलाव से ठंड बढ़ गई है। इस समय चल रहीं पूर्वी हवाएं बर्फीले इलाकों से होकर आ रही हैं और मौसम में ठंडक घोल रही हैं। इस कारण दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में चार डिग्री सेल्सियस की कमी आई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
up news weather report four degrees temperature dropped weather update weather latest news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Know how Nirbhaya rapist will hang, Execution process
Delhi NCR

दया याचिका खारिज होते ही डेथ सेल में शिफ्ट हो जाएंगे निर्भया के दोषी, जानें फांसी की प्रक्रिया

11 दिसंबर 2019

Beauties scattered on the ramp In audition at Shimla for Winter Carnival
Himachal Pradesh

विंटर कार्निवाल के लिए शिमला में रैंप पर सुंदरियों ने बिखेरे हुस्न के जलवे, देखें तस्वीरें

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
पाकिस्तानी नदीम
Meerut

दुबई से 33 दिन बाद लौटी अपहृत युवती, पाकिस्तानी नदीम के बारे में किए ये चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

11 दिसंबर 2019

Ruckus And Lockout Protest in Gurukul and Rishikul Ayurvedic College against DDO Code
Dehradun

गुरुकुल और ऋषिकुल कॉलेज बना 'अखाड़ा', कर्मचारियों ने कुर्सियां फेंककर क्लास में की तालाबंदी, तस्वीरें...

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Dead Bodies of Mama Bhanja Rescue after three days of Car Fell into ditch in tehri photos
Dehradun

हादसे के बाद दो दिन खाई में पड़े रहे मामा-भांजे के शव, घर वाले मिलाते रहे फोन, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

11 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर पहुंचे मंत्री गजेंद्र शेखावत
Kanpur

कानपुर की गंगा के लिए बन रहा नया एक्शन प्लान- मंत्री गजेंद्र शेखावत

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

lado
Meerut

अपने आंगन में पराई सोन चिरैया, बेटों के जन्म पर जश्न, लाडो से मिलने तक नहीं आते बाबा और मैया

11 दिसंबर 2019

बेसमेंट में चलने वाले कोचिंग सेंटर
Agra

आग लगी तो भगवान बचाए! बेसमेंट में चल रहे कोचिंग सेंटर, आपातकाल में निकलने को नहीं रास्ता

11 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
विज्ञापन
himachal weather report Heavy Rain and Snowfall with orange Alert by IMD Shimla
Chamba

ऑरेंज अलर्ट के साथ भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, रोहतांग में हिमपात शुरू

11 दिसंबर 2019

वाटर वर्क्स चौराहे पर हुई थी व्यापारी की हत्या, यहां से तैनात नहीं दिखे पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

रात में पुलिस गश्त का ये है हाल, थाने के पास से खाकी नदारद, हत्याकांड से भी नहीं लिया सबक

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी का अलर्ट, हिमपात के चलते मुगल रोड पर यातायात बाधित

11 दिसंबर 2019

हत्या आरोपी राजीव अग्रवाल
Agra

कपड़ा व्यापारी हत्याकांडः 'रईसजादे' हत्यारोपी के खिलाफ मौसेरा भाई बना गवाह, दिया है ये बयान

11 दिसंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी युवक नदीम
Meerut

दुबई से सकुशल वापस लौटी मेरठ से लापता युवती, पाकिस्तानी नदीम ने ऐसे फंसाया था प्रेमजाल में

11 दिसंबर 2019

कुसुमावती बड़े शौक के साथ खाती हैं मिट्टी।
Varanasi

65 साल से बालू खाकर जिंदा हैं 80 साल की कुसुमावती, कारण है अजीब

11 दिसंबर 2019

farmer
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में घोषित मूल्य को लेकर भड़का किसानों को गुस्सा, कहीं जाम, तो कहीं गन्ने की जलाई होली

11 दिसंबर 2019

प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी
Hamirpur

प्यार पर परिवार का पहरा, प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी और पहुंच गए थाने

11 दिसंबर 2019

पकड़ा गया आदमखोर तेंदुआ
Jammu

आखिर पकड़ ही लिया गया आतंक का सबब बना ये आदमखोर तेंदुआ, दहशत से घरों में कैद थे लोग

11 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी फांसी से पहले तिहाड़ में ऐसे काट रहे हैं दिन, ये कैदी हैं इनके साथी

11 दिसंबर 2019

सेना का काफिला
Jammu

केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कश्मीर घाटी से असम के लिए रवाना हुए अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाबल

11 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya scandal: Four people will be hanged together for the second time in the country
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: देश में दूसरी बार एक साथ चार लोगों को दी जाएगी फांसी

11 दिसंबर 2019

solar eclipse on 26 december 2019, effects on zodiac
Lucknow

सूर्यग्रहण 26 को, एक दिन पहले से बंद होंगे मंदिरों में दर्शन, इन राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ फलकारक

11 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

छवि भले ही कट्टर हिंदू की, पर यहां मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को मसीहा मानते हैं मुस्लिम

11 दिसंबर 2019

हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड
हवाओं की दिशा में आए बदलाव से बढ़ी ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

EXCLUSIVE: 'जुमांजी द नेक्स्ट लेवल' का प्रियंका चोपड़ा कनेक्शन, ड्वेन जॉनसन, केविन हार्ट से मुलाकात

जंगल की खतरनाक और रोमांचक सैर कराने वाली सुपरहिट हॉलीवुड फ्रैंचाइजी जुमांजी की अगली कड़ी 'जुमांजी: द नेक्स्ट लेवल' दर्शकों को रोमांचित करने आ गई है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:20

'छपाक' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में रोने लगीं दीपिका पादुकोण

11 दिसंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:08

रोहित शर्मा ने रचा इतिहास, 400 छक्के के साथ बनाया खास कीर्तिमान

11 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:45

12 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

11 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:43

आ गई उड़ने वाली कार, 12,500 फीट की ऊंचाई तक भरेगी उड़ान

11 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited