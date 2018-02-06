अपना शहर चुनें

अाईएएस, अाईपीएस बनने की है चाह ताे करें अावेदन

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:28 PM IST
भारत की प्रशासनिक, विदेश और पुलिस सेवा समेत विभिन्न सेवाओं में योग्य उम्मीदवारों की नियुक्ति के ल‌िए संघ लोक सेवा आयोग ने सिविल सर्विसेज के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। अगर अाप भी अाईएएस, अाईपीएस बनने की है चाह रखते हैं ताे अावेदन कर सकते हैं। 

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग ने (यूपीएससी) ने सिविल सर्विसेज (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा 2018 के लिए शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। यह परीक्षा तीन जून को देशभर में एकसाथ आयोजित की जाएगी। इसके लिए बुधवार सात फरवरी से ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो जाएगी।

इसी दिन परीक्षा से संबंधित नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी किया जाएगा। इच्छुक छात्र-छात्राएं आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.upsc.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि छह मार्च निर्धारित की गई है।

आयोग ने भारतीय आर्थिक सेवा परीक्षा 2018 की तिथि भी घोषित कर दी है। इसके तहत 21 मार्च से 16 अप्रैल तक इसके लिए आवेदन शुरू हो जाएगा। 29 जून 2018 को इसकी परीक्षा देशभर में आयोजित की जाएगी।
