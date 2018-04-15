शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Unnao: a woman allegedly raped by councillor

उन्नाव में महिला से पार्षद ने किया दुष्कर्म, दोस्त ने बनाई वीडियो और फिर...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 09:32 AM IST
पीड़ित महिला
पीड़ित महिला - फोटो : ani
उन्नाव में एक और रेप पीड़ित महिला सामने आई है। महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसके साथ एक पार्षद ने रेप किया और उसके साथी ने वीडियो बना ली। 
घटना उत्तर प्रदेश के सफीपुर की है। महिला का आरोप है कि उसके साथ एक पार्षद इमरान ने दुष्कर्म किया। इस दौरान उसके साथी ने वीडियो बना ली। इस वीडियो के जरिए वह ब्लैकमेल करते हैं। 

पीड़िता ने पुलिस पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि मामले में शिकायत करने के बाद भी पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। आरोपी अभी खुलेआम घूम रहा है।  उसे गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। 

मामले में पुलिस का कहना है कि एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। मामले में हर पहलू की जांच की जा रही है, जल्द आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। 
 

 

RELATED

woman rape unnao uttar pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

october
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर' ने पकड़ी जबरदस्त रफ्तार, जानिए दूसरे दिन कितने करोड़ कमाए

15 अप्रैल 2018

नीरज चोपड़ा
Success Stories

यूट्यूब से सीखा...जेवलिन खरीदने को नहीं थे पैसे, पर हार नहीं मानी, अब CWG में जीता गोल्ड

15 अप्रैल 2018

Know how you can get rid of your pimples overnight
Home Remedies

सिर्फ एक रात में ही दूर भगाएं पिंपल्स और पाए हंसता मुस्कुराता चेहरा,जानें क्या है तरीका

15 अप्रैल 2018

Health benefits of sprouted black gram for men
Fitness

अंकुरित चना पुरुषों के लिए है बेहद फायदेमंद, कमजोरी दूर करने के साथ करता है कई रोगों की छुट्टी

15 अप्रैल 2018

If grey hair at early age becomes your headache then this remedy will give you instant relief
Beauty tips

समय से पहले हो रहे हैं सफेद बाल तो ये मामूली उपाय आपको देंगे तुरंत राहत

15 अप्रैल 2018

bepannaah jennifer winget
Television

इस नए ट्विस्ट से पलट जाएगी 'बेपनाह' की पूरी कहानी, जेनिफर-हर्षद की जिंदगी में आ जाएगा जलजला

15 अप्रैल 2018

रघु राम
Bollywood

'रोडीज' फेम इस सेलिब्रिटी का मुंबई में है करोड़ों का फ्लैट, पत्नी से तलाक के बाद आए थे चर्चा में

15 अप्रैल 2018

shani dev
Predictions

18 अप्रैल से शनि हो रहे हैं वक्री, ये राशियां होंगी मालामाल और इनका होगा भाग्योदय

15 अप्रैल 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

बर्ताव को लेकर कपिल शर्मा का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'गाली देकर निकालता हूं अपना गुस्सा'

15 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda will launch her book Paradise Towers soon
Bollywood

अमिताभ नहीं हरिवंश राय बच्चन के नक्शे कदम पर चल रहीं श्वेता बच्चन, जल्द लॉन्च होगी किताब

15 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
Bihar

रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने दलित महिलाओं के साथ होटल में किया लंच, तेजस्वी ने पूछा- यह कैसा सशक्तिकरण

पटना के होटल मौर्या में केंद्रिय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रशाद ने दलित महिलाओं के साथ लंच किया।

15 अप्रैल 2018

KATHUA
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः घटना के वक्त यूपी में इम्तिहान दे रहा था रेप का आरोपी, क्राइम ब्रांच की चार्जशीट पर सवाल

14 अप्रैल 2018

कटनी-चोपान पैसेंजर ट्रेन
National

मध्य प्रदेश में रेल हादसा, कटनी-चोपन पैसेंजर ट्रेन के 5 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 12 घायल

15 अप्रैल 2018

kathua case: Rasana silent as the innocent child, Gujjar family also left village
Jammu

कठुआ कांड: मासूम बच्ची की तरह ही खामोश है रसाना, बचे हुए गुज्जर परिवार भी घर छोड़कर चले गए

15 अप्रैल 2018

रेलवे को मालगाड़ियों की चिंता न कि एक्सप्रेस की
Bareilly

रेलवे को मालगाड़ियों की चिंता न कि एक्सप्रेस की

15 अप्रैल 2018

Ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash
Jammu

J&K: MLA लाल सिंह बोले- गिलानी के इशारे पर हो रहे हैं काम, पार्टी ने भेजा था कठुआ

15 अप्रैल 2018

shooters of dawood ibrahim d company Salim revealed he met people of underworld in Dubai
Delhi NCR

दाऊद के गुर्गे सलीम ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- दुबई में हुई थी अंडरवर्ल्ड के लोगों से मुलाकात

15 अप्रैल 2018

पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

Unnao rape case: पीड़िता के चाचा ने कहा- नार्को तो क्या, हम किसी भी जांच को तैयार

15 अप्रैल 2018

After Two community clash in Phagwara Punjab Government suspends mobile Internet and SMS services 
Chandigarh

आंबेडकर जयंती पर पंजाब के फगवाड़ा में दो समुदायों के बीच बवाल, इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद

15 अप्रैल 2018

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
Bareilly

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान

15 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

लखनऊ में ऐसे लाई गई उन्नाव गैंगरेप पीड़ित, हुआ मेडिकल टेस्ट

शनिवार को उन्नाव से कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच सीबीआई टीम पीड़िता को लखनऊ लाई जहां राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में पीड़ित का मेडिकल हुआ। इसके बाद सीबीआई टीम ने पीड़िता से पूछताछ भी की। इस रिपोर्ट में जाने शनिवार को सीबीआई ने इस केस को लेकर क्या-कार्रवाई की।

14 अप्रैल 2018

झांसी मेयर 1:02

VIDEO: खाली डिब्बे लेकर बीजेपी के इस बड़े नेता का महिलाओं ने किया घेराव, जानिए क्या थी वजह

13 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी 3:03

सुनिए सीएम साहब, आपके ‘नेता’ से परेशान है ये महिला

13 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी 1:02

बुंदेलखंड के लिए ये सब कुछ कहा मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने

13 अप्रैल 2018

योगी 1:33

उन्नाव गैंगरेप केस में आरोपी MLA कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर ये बोले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ

13 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

फाइल
National

बहू की आपत्तिजनक फोटो दिखाकर उसकी छोटी बहन को किया ब्लैकमेल, 8 महीने से बना रहा संबंध

20 नवंबर 2017

फाइल
National

घर में अकेली थी महिला, दबंग पड़ोसी ने बंधक बनाकर की हैवानियत

15 नवंबर 2017

RAPE
Delhi NCR

Whatsapp पर छात्रा से की दोस्ती, नशीली ड्रिंक पिलाकर बनाया MMS, कई बार किया रेप

21 अप्रैल 2017

डेमो
Kanpur

दहशत से दो दिन दिल में दबाए रखी रेप की बात

30 जनवरी 2017

रेप
Amritsar

रेप के बाद युवक फोन कर परिजनों को बोला, अब जो बिगाड़ना है बिगाड़ लो

3 जून 2016

rape
Jammu

दो महीने तक करता रहा रेप, गर्भवती होने पर हुआ खुलासा

13 मार्च 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.