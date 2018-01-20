Download App
बेसमेंट की खुदाई कर रहे मजदूर दबे, आईटीबीपी के जवानों ने 2 लाशें बाहर निकालीं, रेस्क्यु ऑपरेशन जारी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 03:02 PM IST
Two laborers die in an accident in Kanpur
आईटीबीपी के जवान मिट्टी में दबे मजदूरों को बाहर निकाल रहे
यूपी के कानपुर में मालरोड इलाके में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। एलआईसी बिल्डिंग के पास एक मकान की बेसमेंट की मिट्टी खोद रहे मजदूर दब गए। जिनमें दो की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घायलों को जिला अस्पताल उर्सला में ले जाया गया है।

कानपुर के नरौना चौराहे के पास केडीए की मल्टी लेवर पार्किंग के पास यह हादसा हुआ है। कैनाल रोड पर प्लाट के बेसमेंट में मजदूर खुदाई कर रहे थे। तभी अचानक मिट्ठी ढह गई और सभी अंदर दब गए। दोपहर करीब 12:30 बजे की इस घटना के बाद पूरे शहर में सनसनी फैल गई। मौके पर आईटीबीपी के जवान पहुंच चुके हैं। अब तक दो मजदूरों की मौत की बात सामने आ रही है जब कि 3 मजदूर घायल हुए हैं। बाकी मजदूरों को बाहर निकालने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। 
 


 
