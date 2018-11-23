शहर चुनें

यूपीः एक बाइक पर सवार 4 लड़कों को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने रौंदा, 3 की मौके पर ही मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 11:24 AM IST
यूपी के कानपुर देहात में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। एक बाइक पर सवार होकर जा रहे 4 लड़कों को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने रौंद दिया। इस दुर्घटना में 3 लड़कों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि चौथा लड़का गंभीर रूप से घायल है। 
सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने तीनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिये भेजा है। ये चारों दोस्त अकबरपुर से मडवाई जा रहे थे। चारों अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के रहने वाले थे। मृतकों में  लालू (16), सलमान (15), सोनू (20) शामिल हैं। घटना में घायल चौथे लड़के मनीष (16) को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कर इलाज़ किया जा रहा है।

