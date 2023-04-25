Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Threat to CM Yogi, Made a call from girlfriends fathers mobile, said I will kill him

सिरफिरे आशिक का कारनामा: CM योगी को धमकी! प्रेमिका के पिता के मोबाइल से किया था कॉल, बोला- जान से मार दूंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 06:50 PM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime: सीएम योगी को जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाले ने सिरफिरे आशिक को बाबूपुरवा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने प्रेमिका के पिता के मोबाइल से धमकी दी थी।

Threat to CM Yogi, Made a call from girlfriends fathers mobile, said I will kill him
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में डायल-112 में फोन कर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाले आरोपी बेगमपुरवा निवासी आमीन उर्फ छोटू को बाबूपुरवा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। युवक ने प्रेेमिका के पिता को फंसाने के लिए उनके मोबाइल से फोन किया था।


पुलिस कमिश्नर बीपी जोगदंड ने बताया कि सुबह करीब पांच बजे एक अनजान शख्स ने डायल-112 पर कॉल कर सीएम को जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद बाबूपुरवा पुलिस ने बेगमपुरवा निवासी आमीन को मंगलवार दोपहर गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस ने उसके पास से मोबाइल व सिमकार्ड भी बरामद किया। आमीन ने बताया कि प्रेमिका के पिता को फंसाने के लिए उसके घर से 10 दिन पहले मोबाइल चुराया था। इसके बाद पुलिस को फोन कर धमकी दी थी। आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश करने के बाद 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया।

वायस रिकार्डिंग के जरिये आरोपी तक पहुंची पुलिस
पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बताया कि मोबाइल नंबर के आधार पर युवती के पिता को हिरासत में लिया गया। उसने बताया कि 10 दिन पहले मोबाइल चोरी हो गया। पुलिस ने धमकी की रिकार्डिंग सुनाई, तो उन्होंने आमीन के रूप में पहचान कर ली। उनका कहना है कि आमीन बेटी से शादी का दबाव बना रहा था। उन्हें फंसाने के लिए साजिश रची।

यह था मामला 
23 अप्रैल को एक व्यक्ति ने यूपी-112 पर व्हाट्सएप मैसेज करके धमकी दी थी। इसमें लिखा था कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी को जल्द मार दूंगा। रात करीब 8.22 बजे धमकी भरा मैसेज आया। मैसेज मिलते ही कम्युनिकेशन अधिकारी शिखा अवस्थी ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।

सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हो गईं थी अलर्ट
धमकी भरा मैसेज 9151400148 से आया था। पुलिस ने इस नंबर की जांच शुरू कर दी है। सर्विलांस टीम ने नंबर की लोकेशन निकाली तो कानपुर मिली। कानपुर पुलिस से संपर्क किया गया। इस धमकी के बाद मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा को लेकर एजेंसियां अलर्ट हो गई थी। 

पहले भी कई बार मिल चुकी है धमकी 
यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब मुख्यमंत्री को धमकी मिली है। इसके पहले भी कई बार यूपी-112 के व्हाट्सएप पर मेसेज भेजकर धमकी दी गई है। एक सप्ताह पहले फेसबुक के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री को जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई थी। यह फेसबुक पोस्ट बागपत के अमन रजा नाम के युवक के आईडी से पोस्ट की गई थी।

पुलिस उसे गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं आलमबाग के वकील व किसान नेता देवेंद्र तिवारी को भी गुड्डू मुस्लिम के नाम से धमकी भरा पत्र मिला, जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री पर हमला करने की बात लिखी थी। अप्रैल 2022 में व्हाट्सएप पर मुख्यमंत्री को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी दी गई थी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

