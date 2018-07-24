बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां की आईआईटी में छात्रों के साथ अब शिक्षकों को भी पढ़ाया जाएगा
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 24 Jul 2018 01:29 PM IST
कानपुर आईआईटी में छात्रों के साथ अब शिक्षकों को भी पढ़ाया जाएगा। इसके लिए जल्द ही यहां प्रदेश सरकार की मदद से फैकल्टी डेवलपमेंट एकेडमी की स्थापना की जाएगी।
