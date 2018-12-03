शहर चुनें

ये हैं फिल्म 2.0 के रियल लाइफ 'पक्षीराजन', चारों कई सालों से दे रहे पक्षियों के संरक्षण का संदेश

शिखा पाण्डेय, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 05:15 PM IST
सुर्खियों में छाई सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म '2.0' ने पक्षियों के संरक्षण का संदेश देते हुए एक बार फिर कानपुर के गौरव बाजपेई, मनीष पाण्डेय व अन्य पक्षी प्रेमियों के अभियान की याद दिला दी है। फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार पक्षीराजन का किरदार निभाते हुए नजर आए हैं। पक्षीराजन की तरह ही ये सभी प्रकृति प्रेमी कई सालों से पक्षियों को बचाने का अभियान चला रहे हैं। 

मोबाइल रेडिएशन और जहरीली हवाएं किस कदर पक्षियों को नुकसान पहुंचा रही हैं इस संदेश को दर्शाती अभिनेता रजनीकांत की ब्लॉगबस्टर फिल्म रोबोट 2.0 पक्षीराजन की कहानी ने ब्लॉकबस्टर धूम मचा रखी है। 
 
