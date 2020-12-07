निलंबन के बाद सेक्स वर्कर संग मिलकर ब्लैकमेलिंग करने लगा सिपाही, कमरे में बुलाकर बना लेता था वीडियो

{"_id":"5fcddd0f8ebc3ecfe858072b","slug":"source-text-after-suspension-the-soldier-started-blackmailing-with-the-sex-worker-used-to-make-a-video-in-the-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने किया मामले का खुलासा
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए आरोपी
- फोटो : amar ujala
आढ़ती जिसने रची थी अपने अपहरण की साजिश
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस की हिरासत में आरोपियों ने उगले कई राज
- फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी सिपाही
- फोटो : amar ujala