शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Source text After suspension, the soldier started blackmailing with the sex worker, used to make a video in the room

निलंबन के बाद सेक्स वर्कर संग मिलकर ब्लैकमेलिंग करने लगा सिपाही, कमरे में बुलाकर बना लेता था वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 01:21 PM IST
पुलिस ने किया मामले का खुलासा
1 of 5
पुलिस ने किया मामले का खुलासा - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के चकेरी थाने में भाजपा नेता के साथ मारपीट करने के मामले में 16 जुलाई को सस्पेंड हुए सिपाही मुकेश सिंह को पुलिस ने ब्लैकमेल करने वाले इस गिरोह का मास्टर माइंड बताया है। मुकेश सिंह के साथ पकड़ी गई सेक्स वर्कर ने पूछताछ में बताया है कि उन लोगों ने अब तक दर्जनों भर लोगों को ब्लैकमेल कर लाखों रुपये वसूले हैं। आढ़ती की घटना से तीन दिन पहले ही एक शख्स को इसी तरह फांसकर तीन लाख रुपये वसूले हैं। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh up news news in up hindi news news in hindi up news in hindi crime news in hindi up police crime news kanpur crime kanpur crime news crime news kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Akhilesh Yadav joins protest, lathicharge on samajwadi party activists in Lucknow.
Lucknow

किसानों के मुद्दे पर सड़क पर उतरे अखिलेश यादव गिरफ्तार, कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरें

7 दिसंबर 2020

लापता युवकों की तलाश करती एनडीआरएफ की टीम।
Varanasi

वाराणसी नाव हादसा: लापता दो युवकों को आज भी तलाश रही एनडीआरएफ, नाव में 12 थे सवार, 10 बचे

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
घाट पर लगी भीड़।
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसा: गंगा में नाव डूबने के बाद लापता एक छात्र का शव मिला, दूसरे की तलाश जारी

7 दिसंबर 2020

सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को ट्रक में ले जाती पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ में किसान यात्रा निकाल रहे सपा समर्थक पुलिस से भिड़े, जमकर धक्का-मुक्की व नारेबाजी, 48 गिरफ्तार

7 दिसंबर 2020

क्यों जरुरी है शनि पूजन ? जानें शनि प्रदोष व्रत का पौराणिक महत्व एवं विधि!
Shani Triyodashi

क्यों जरुरी है शनि पूजन ? जानें शनि प्रदोष व्रत का पौराणिक महत्व एवं विधि!
corona
Gorakhpur

40 हजार सीओपीडी मरीजों को ठंड और कोरोना खतरनाक, जानिए विशेषज्ञ क्या दे रहे हैं सलाह

7 दिसंबर 2020

the temperature reached at 28 degrees in december after eight years
Lucknow

आठ साल बाद दिसंबर में पारा 28 डिग्री पर, मौसम विभाग का पूर्वानुमान गलत, देखें- इस साल पारे की चाल

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रिया का फाइल फोटो
Agra

आगरा: युवक की प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर की थी खुदकुशी, आखिरी कॉल खोलेगी युवती की 'मौत के राज'

7 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा मेट्रो
Agra

Agra Metro: कितने होंगे स्टेशन, क्या होगा खास, जानिए ताजनगरी की मेट्रो के बारे में

7 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
लापता अभिषेक मौर्य और विशाल सिंह।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी नाव हादसा: देर रात तक चला रेस्क्यू, गंगा की तलहटी तक खोज, अब सुबह होगी डूबे लोगों की तलाश 

7 दिसंबर 2020

सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजन।
Varanasi

वाराणसी नाव हादसा: पानी भरने से पलटी ओवरलोड नाव, छात्र बोला- हम कैसे बच गए, विश्वास नहीं हो रहा

7 दिसंबर 2020

क्यों जरुरी है शनि पूजन ? जानें शनि प्रदोष व्रत का पौराणिक महत्व एवं विधि!
Shani Triyodashi

क्यों जरुरी है शनि पूजन ? जानें शनि प्रदोष व्रत का पौराणिक महत्व एवं विधि!
तलाश में जुटी रेस्क्यू टीम।
Uttar Pradesh

तस्वीरें: वाराणसी में नाव पलटी, भदैनी घाट के सामने सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में हादसा, रेस्क्यू में जुटी एनडीआरएफ

7 दिसंबर 2020

सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजन।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी नाव हादसा: पांच साल बाद मिले पांच दोस्त, पलभर में दो हो गए दूर, तलाश में तीन टीमें गंगा की गहराई में उतरीं

7 दिसंबर 2020

रक्तदान करतीं महिला दरोगा डेजी पंवार
Agra

तीन साल की मासूम की मददगार बनी खाकी, महिला दरोगा ने रक्तदान कर निभाया इंसानियत का फर्ज

7 दिसंबर 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर
Agra

मथुरा: सर्दी बढ़ते ही 'भगवान' ने ओढ़ी रजाई, बदला खानपान-पहनावा, भक्त दे रहे 'आस्था' की तपिश

7 दिसंबर 2020

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर वाहनों की कतार
Agra

किसान आंदोलन: हरियाणा पुलिस ने करमन बॉर्डर किया बंद, हाईवे और एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम

7 दिसंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: चुनाव में आर्थिक मदद के बदले विकास गैंग को मिलता था सियासी संरक्षण

7 दिसंबर 2020

शत्रुघ्न पांडेय
Chhattisgarh

सोशल मीडिया पर छाए छत्तीसगढ़ के एसआई पांडेय जी, जहां की ड्यूटी, वहां बना दिया 'स्वर्ग'

6 दिसंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: चार शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों को जल्द मिलेगी नौकरी

6 दिसंबर 2020

मोगा में हंस राज हंस का विरोध।
Chandigarh

भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस को किसानों ने घेरा, रखीं ऐसी दो मांगें कि गाड़ी में बैठना पड़ा

6 दिसंबर 2020

मुठभेड़ स्थल पर पुलिस
Meerut

शामली: पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में दबोचे तीन बदमाश, दो फरार, ड्रोन से की जा रही काॅम्बिंग

6 दिसंबर 2020

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने रिश्तेदार को लिखी थी जवाबी चिट्ठी।
Gorakhpur

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति अपने रिश्तेदार की नहीं लगवा सके थे नौकरी, चिट्ठी लिखकर जताया था अफसोस

6 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: हनी ट्रैप में फंसा व्यापारियों से ऐंठते थे मोटी रकम, पुलिस ने ऐसे किया भंडाफोड़

6 दिसंबर 2020

पुलिस ने किया मामले का खुलासा
पुलिस ने किया मामले का खुलासा - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए आरोपी - फोटो : amar ujala
आढ़ती जिसने रची थी अपने अपहरण की साजिश
आढ़ती जिसने रची थी अपने अपहरण की साजिश - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस की हिरासत में आरोपियों ने उगले कई राज
पुलिस की हिरासत में आरोपियों ने उगले कई राज - फोटो : amar ujala
आरोपी सिपाही
आरोपी सिपाही - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X