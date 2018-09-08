बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b93622b867a557ebf6cb529","slug":"sixteen-ips-officers-prove-unity-to-save-his-friend-surendra-das-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\"\u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u091d\u0915\u094b \u0930\u092c \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0932\u0947, \u0939\u092e \u0928 \u0930\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947\"..., \u0938\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 16 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u091c\u0939\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
"चाहे तुझको रब बुला ले, हम न रब से डरने वाले"..., साथी को बचाने के लिए 16 आईपीएस अफसरों की जद्दोजहद
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 08 Sep 2018 01:04 PM IST
फिल्म थ्री इडियट्स के एक गीत चाहे तुझको रब बुला ले, हम न रब से डरने वाले, जानें तुझे देंगे नहीं... ये पक्तियां मौत से जूझ रहे साथी सुरेंद्र को बचाने के लिए 16 आईपीएस अफसरों की जद्दोजहद पर सटीक बैठ रही हैं।
