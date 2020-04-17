लॉकडाउन में रिश्वत लेने पर तीन दरोगाओं समेत छह निलंबित, हरदोई, फर्रुखाबाद, औरैया में हुई कार्रवाई

{"_id":"5e99ee6b8ebc3e76cc27c468","slug":"six-suspended-including-three-sub-inspector-upon-taking-bribe-in-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e99ee6b8ebc3e76cc27c468","slug":"six-suspended-including-three-sub-inspector-upon-taking-bribe-in-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e99ee6b8ebc3e76cc27c468","slug":"six-suspended-including-three-sub-inspector-upon-taking-bribe-in-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहपुर में चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e99ee6b8ebc3e76cc27c468","slug":"six-suspended-including-three-sub-inspector-upon-taking-bribe-in-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e99ee6b8ebc3e76cc27c468","slug":"six-suspended-including-three-sub-inspector-upon-taking-bribe-in-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e99ee6b8ebc3e76cc27c468","slug":"six-suspended-including-three-sub-inspector-upon-taking-bribe-in-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0932\u0902\u092c\u093f\u0924, \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर देहात में चेकिंग करती पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala