Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Six suspended including three sub inspector upon taking bribe in lockdown

लॉकडाउन में रिश्वत लेने पर तीन दरोगाओं समेत छह निलंबित, हरदोई, फर्रुखाबाद, औरैया में हुई कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 02:30 AM IST
औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस
औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
हरदोई, फर्रुखाबाद और औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान पुलिस को वसूली करना महंगा पड़ गया। लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोगों से अवैध वसूली करने और पास होने के बावजूद चालान करने पर तीन दरोगाओं और तीन सिपाहियों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है, जबकि एक सिपाही और दीवान को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है।
 
औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस
औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
औरैया में चेकिंग करती पुलिस
औरैया में चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
फतेहपुर में चेकिंग करती पुलिस
फतेहपुर में चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस
चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस
चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर देहात में चेकिंग करती पुलिस
कानपुर देहात में चेकिंग करती पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
