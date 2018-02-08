बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7bda914f1c1b8a268b8f63","slug":"scorpio-driver-killed-two-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u00a0\u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0948\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शादी में जाने के लिए भाड़े पर की थी स्कार्पियो, किराया ना देने पर ड्राइवर ने खेला माैत का खेल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:36 AM IST
यूपी के बांदा जिले में एक रूह कंपा देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। यहां कुछ लाेगाें ने गांव की एक शादी में जाने के लिए स्कार्पियो किराए पर ली थी। बरात करने के बाद जब ड्राइवर ने किराया मांगा ताे लाेगाें ने देने से इंकार कर दिया। इसके बाद जाे ड्रइवर ने किया उसे सुनकर किसी का भी दिल दहल जाएगा।
