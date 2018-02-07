अपना शहर चुनें

सूर्य ग्रहण 2018 : ग्रहण काल में करेंगे गंगाजल का प्रयाेग ताे मिलेगा इतने जन्माें का पुण्य

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:55 PM IST
don't do these things on solar eclipse day
1 of 4
साल 2018 में कुल तीन सूर्य ग्रहण घटित होंगे। ये तीनों आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण होंगे। भारत में ये तीनों ग्रहण दिखाई नहीं देंगे लेकिन इसका मतलब ये नहीं है कि आप पर इस ग्रहण का प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा। ग्रहण के प्रभाव काे कम करने के ल‌िए पूजन व‌िध‌ि बताई गईं हैं। इनका पालन करने से ग्रहण का प्रभाव ताे खत्म हाेगा ही यह अापके ल‌िए फलदाई हाे जाएगा। 

 
surya grahan 2018 astrology zodiac signs up news

