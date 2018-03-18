शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Policeman beaten by public

PHOTOS: पब्लिक से पिटी पुलिस, वीडियो और तस्वीरें वायरल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 09:50 PM IST
चौकी इंचार्ज को पीटा
1 of 5
कानपुर देहात में पुलिसवालों को पब्लिक के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा। सूचना पर देरी से पहुंचे इंस्पेक्टर को लोगों ने दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर बेरहमी से पीटा। खेतों की ओर भाग कर चौकी इंचार्ज ने अपनी जान बचाई। 



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
police news up police policeman policeman beaten

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

vijay mishra
Varanasi

राज्यसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के साथ रहेंगे विजय मिश्र, निषाद पार्टी को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

18 मार्च 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

Police वाली की लवस्टोरीः जब शादीशुदा सब इंस्पेक्टर के 'प्रेम की दीवानी' हुई लेडी सिपाही, ऑडियो वायरल

18 मार्च 2018

naini lake
Dehradun

नहीं रहे नैनीझील से 400 शवों को निकालने वाले हनुमान, खुद करते थे लावारिस शवों का अंतिम संस्कार

18 मार्च 2018

abhay khanna
Delhi NCR

अपनी फिरंगी पत्नी को अपने साथ रखने के मामले में पति ने HC में दी दस्तक, जानें फिर क्या हुआ

18 मार्च 2018

पीपल के पेड़ से निकली थी चौरादेवी की मूर्ति
Kanpur

ब्रिटिश अधिकारी की पत्नी काे सपने में दिखी थीं चाैरादेवी मां, पीपल के पेड़ से निकली थी मूर्ति 

18 मार्च 2018

शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने माॅरीशस यात्रा से लाैटने के बाद भाजपा पर किया जुबानी हमला, बाेले...

18 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

wedding
Delhi NCR

शादी के बाद महिलाओं को मिल जाते हैं ये 5 अधिकार, शायद आपको नहीं होगा पता

18 मार्च 2018

navratri
Delhi NCR

बस तू ही तू है मां, बोलो सच्चे दरबार की जय के साथ नवरात्र शुरू

18 मार्च 2018

road accident
Delhi NCR

दर्दनाक हादसा: ड्राइवर की झपकी के कारण पुल से 30 फीट नीचे गिरी बस, हुई 2 की मौत

18 मार्च 2018

navratri
Dehradun

Navratri 2018: दिन के अनुसार इन चीजों से लगाएं देवी को भोग, खुल जाएगी किस्मत

18 मार्च 2018

theft in the house of MLA's sister
Lucknow

भाजपा विधायक की बहन-बहनोई को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट, बुरी तरह पीटने के बाद पैर छूकर मांगी माफी

18 मार्च 2018

fruits
Delhi NCR

नवरात्री व्रत: करेंगे ये 5 काम तो नहीं होगा भूख का एहसास..

18 मार्च 2018

navratri
Delhi NCR

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन होती है इन देवी की पूजा, रोचक है इनकी कथा

18 मार्च 2018

bank
Lucknow

बैंक में खाता है तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर, नहीं तो हो जाएगी देर

17 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

'मां की लाेरी' नहीं अब यह मोबाइल ऐप दूर करेगा स्ट्रेस अाैर सुलाएगा मस्त नींद

18 मार्च 2018

Horoscope
Dehradun

एक नजर में पढ़िए इस वर्ष बन रहे किस योग से मिलेगा लाभ और कौन देंगे कष्ट

18 मार्च 2018

mohammed shami
Delhi NCR

PICS: शमी की वाइफ हसीन जहां का बड़ा यू टर्न, कहा मैंने नहीं लगाया ये आरोप

18 मार्च 2018

ऑर्डिनेंस डे प्रदर्शनी
Kanpur

दुश्मन को तबाह कर देगा सारंग, नाटो की तर्ज पर 155 कैलिबर की बनेगी तोप

18 मार्च 2018

hindu new year
Lucknow

हिंदू नव वर्ष के राजा होंगे सूर्य, इन पांच राशि के लोगों पर बरसेगी विशेष कृपा

17 मार्च 2018

chandi devi mandir haridwar
Dehradun

Navratri 2018: चंडी रूप धारण कर यहां विराजमान हुई थी मां, मान्यता जानने के बाद दौड़े चलें आएंगे

18 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

क्रीमों के अंधाधुंध इस्तेमाल से लड़कियों में भी दाढ़ी-मूंछ, बचकर रहें

18 मार्च 2018

गेट एग्जाम 2018 की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर
Chandigarh

GATE की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर ने बताया, ये फॉर्मूला अपनाकर रचा इतिहास, पाया मुकाम

17 मार्च 2018

चौकी इंचार्ज को पीटा
संतोष सोनकर, असालतगंज चौकी इंचार्ज
असालतगंज चौकी इंचार्ज संतोष कुमार सोनकर
असालतगंज चौकी इंचार्ज संतोष कुमार सोनकर
चौकी इंचार्ज को पीटा

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.