PHOTOS: पब्लिक से पिटी पुलिस, वीडियो और तस्वीरें वायरल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 09:50 PM IST
कानपुर देहात में पुलिसवालों को पब्लिक के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा। सूचना पर देरी से पहुंचे इंस्पेक्टर को लोगों ने दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर बेरहमी से पीटा। खेतों की ओर भाग कर चौकी इंचार्ज ने अपनी जान बचाई।
