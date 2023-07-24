Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur News ›   PAC went to Chilla in search of teenager, four teams are doing rescue operation, video also went viral

Hamirpur: किशोरी की तलाश में चिल्ला तक गई PAC, चार टीमें कर रही हैं रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, वीडियो भी हुआ वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 10:23 AM IST
सार

Hamirpur News: किशोरी ने नदी में कूदने से पहले यमुना पुल में खड़े होकर वीडियों बनाया। इसमें वह पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए आत्महत्या की बात कह रही है। इसमें वह रो-रोकर कह रही है कि पुलिस उनकी कोई सुनवाई न कर उन पर झूठा मामला दर्ज किया है।

PAC went to Chilla in search of teenager, four teams are doing rescue operation, video also went viral
यमुना नदी में कूद गई थी किशोरी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

हमीरपुर जिले में यमुना नदी में कूदी कांशीराम कॉलोनी निवासी किशोरी की तलाश के लिए प्रयागराज से 42 वाहिनी पीएसी की टीम बुलाई गई है। टीम ने रविवार को चिल्ला घाट तक रेस्क्यू चलाया। घटना के 48 घंटे बीतने के बाद अब तक किशोरी का पता नहीं चल सका है। सभी सीमावर्ती थानों को भी अलर्ट में किया गया है।


शहर के कांशीराम कॉलोनी निवासी इंम्तियाज के परिवार का पड़ोसी संतोष के परिवार से पानी भरने को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। इंम्तियाज की पत्नी नेहा उर्फ कल्लो ने पड़ोसी उर्मिला, पति संतोष, पुत्री राधिका व पुत्र संदीप के खिलाफ मारपीट, गाली-गलौज व धमकी देने की तहरीर सौंपी थी। पुलिस ने दूसरे पक्ष को कोतवाली बुलाकर डांटा डपटा था।

वहीं रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने की जानकारी होने पर राधिका (17) ने यमुना पुल से नदी में छलांग लगा दी थी। उसकी पुलिस पिछले 48 घंटे से तलाश कर रही है। मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एसपी डॉ. दीक्षा शर्मा ने शनिवार देर रात यमुना पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज एसआई मनोज पांडे व बीट आरक्षी रिजुल शर्मा को निलंबित कर दिया था।

चिल्ला घाट तक 45 किलोमीटर मोटर बोट से खोज
वहीं चार टीमें नदी में रेस्क्यू आपरेशन में लगाई हैं।  वहीं प्रयागराज से बाढ़ नियंत्रण पीएसी 42 वीं बटालियन को भी रेस्क्यू आपरेशन में लगाया गया है। पीएसी के सूबेदार परमात्मा कुमार, कोतवाली के एसएसआई कृष्णमोहन पांडे व दारा सिंह मौजूद ने रविवार को चिल्ला घाट तक 45 किलोमीटर मोटर बोट से खोज की।



नदी में कूदने से पहले बनाया वीडियो वायरल
किशोरी ने नदी में कूदने से पहले यमुना पुल में खड़े होकर वीडियों बनाया। इसमें वह पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए आत्महत्या की बात कह रही है। इसमें वह रो-रोकर कह रही है कि पुलिस उनकी कोई सुनवाई न कर उन पर झूठा मामला दर्ज किया है। जबकि उनके साथ कई लड़कों ने मारपीट की है। इससे नाराज होकर वह आत्महत्या कर रही है।

चार टीमें कर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
सदर सीओ राजेश कमल ने बताया कि किशोरी की तलाश में चार टीमें जुटी हैं। प्रत्येक टीम पर छह से सात लोग हैं। जो रेस्क्यू वोट के सहारे घटना स्थल से लेकर बांदा जनपद के चिल्ला घाट तक खोज कर रही हैं। साथ ही गोताखोर व लोकल के लोगों को भी ऑपरेशन में लगाया गया है। वहीं सीमावर्ती थानों को भी अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

एएसपी को सौंपी जांच
एसपी डॉ. दीक्षा शर्मा ने बताया कि किशोरी के पुलिस पर आरोप लगा यमुना नदी में कूदने के मामले की जांच एएसपी को सौंप तीन दिन में रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। रिपोर्ट आते ही दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। किशोरी की तलाश की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now