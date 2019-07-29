शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   misdeed case on unnao bjp mla kuldeep singh, two died in road accident, victim injured, live update

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामलाः कार हादसे के बाद गर्माया माहौल, हादसा या हत्या को लेकर डीजीपी का बड़ा बयान

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 10:41 AM IST
यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली पीड़िता की चाची व मौसी की मौत हो गई, जबकि उनके वकील महेंद्र सिंह चौहान की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। इस घटना के बाद से यूपी का माहौल गर्मा गया है। यह घटना हादसा है या हत्या इसपर आलाधिकारियों व नेताओं की टिप्पणी आनी शुरू हो गई हैं।   
विज्ञापन
यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह ने इस मामले में बड़ा बया दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि उनकी सुरक्षा में कोई लापरवाही नहीं हुई अपने वाहन में जगह की कमी के कारण, दुष्कर्म पीडिता ने सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों से अनुरोध किया कि वह कल रायबरेली में उसके साथ न जाएं। 
 


वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी सांसद संजय सिंह ने उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की दुर्घटना पर नियम 267 के तहत राज्यसभा में सस्पेंशन ऑफ बिजनेस पर नोटिस दिया है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

विदुर नीति
Wellness

विदुर नीति: लंबी आयु पाने के लिए जीवन में कभी भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

29 जुलाई 2019

karnataka speaker
India News

कर्नाटक: सभी 17 बागी विधायक अयोग्य करार, येदियुरप्पा बोले- साबित करूंगा बहुमत

29 जुलाई 2019

सुनिल कुमार
India News

चार साल की उम्र में दोनों हाथ कटे तो मां-बाप ने छोड़ा साथ, अब पैरों से लिखी सफलता की दास्तां

28 जुलाई 2019

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
Doon Business School dehradun

ऐसे मिलेगा छात्रों को 100 प्रतिशत रोजगार
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

लोग कहते थे योगी ने नगर पालिका तक नहीं चलाई, मगर इन्होंने हमें सही साबित किया: शाह

28 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

हैदराबाद के महाराजा की पोती से संजय दत्त ने की थी दूसरी शादी, जेल में शुरू हुआ था रोमांस

28 जुलाई 2019

sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
संजय दत्त
Bollywood

हैदराबाद के महाराजा की पोती से संजय दत्त ने की थी दूसरी शादी, जेल में शुरू हुआ था रोमांस

28 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

सलमान खान ने कपिल शर्मा को दी नसीहत, इस काम के लिए किया पूरी तरह से मना

28 जुलाई 2019

kapil sharma and salman khan
सलमान खान, कपिल शर्मा
सलमान खान और कपिल शर्मा
The Kapil Sharma show
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने कपिल शर्मा को दी नसीहत, इस काम के लिए किया पूरी तरह से मना

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
kuldeep sengar kuldeep sengar unnao kuldeep sengar mla bjp vidhayak kuldeep sengar unnao news unnao breaking news up breaking news news in up up news uittar pradesh news unnao latest news kuldeep singh sengar current news kanpur news विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

पौधरोपण
India News

पौधे के साथ सेल्फी भेजो-पैसे कमाओ, पर्यावरण बचाने का अनोखा तरीका आया सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स
Banking Beema

अच्छी स्थिति में ओबीसी, सरकार से नहीं चाहिए पूंजी

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
गौरी शंकर मंदिर
Delhi NCR

800 साल पुराना है भगवान शिव का यह मंदिर, इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हैं अनूठे रहस्य

29 जुलाई 2019

सर्बानन्द सोणोवाल
India News

दक्षिण पूर्वी एशियाई देशों के साथ संबंध मजबूत बनाने में बड़ी भूमिका निभा सकता है असम: सोनोवाल 

29 जुलाई 2019

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

कृषि उत्पादों का व्यापार बढ़ाने को जुटेंगे देश के छह राज्य, सोलन में होगी अंतरराज्यीय व्यापार पर बैठक

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
श्रीखंड महादेव यात्रा
Shimla

श्रीखंड महादेव यात्रा: वर्ष 2010 से अब तक 39 श्रद्धालु गंवा चुके जान

29 जुलाई 2019

हत्या के बाद
Lucknow

अमेठी में सेना के सेवानिवृत्त कप्तान की हत्या, इलाके में दहशत

29 जुलाई 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

जेल से आठ गुना ज्यादा समय अस्पताल में गुजार चुके हैं लालू, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुण कमांडो फोर्स
India News

जब एयरपोर्ट पर एमआई 17 हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरने लगे गरुड़ कमांडो, देखिए वीडियो

28 जुलाई 2019

pm launching programme (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदर्श ग्राम योजना: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के महत्वकांक्षी कार्यक्रम में पांच साल में हुआ सिर्फ 56 फीसदी काम

28 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की अचानक तबीयत खराब, सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने की जांच

मुलायम सिंह यादव की रविवार देर रात अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई। जिसके बाद उन्हें फौरन सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मुलायम सिंह यादव को अचानक सीने में दर्द उठने की शिकायत हुई।

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
दरोगा ने जड़ा तमाचा तो वीडियो हुआ वाॅयरल
Kanpur

युवक को मोबाइल नंबर मांगना पड़ा महंगा, दरोगा ने खोया आपा एक के बाद एक जड़े तमाचे, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

29 जुलाई 2019

मृतका
Kanpur

शादी के पांच महीने बाद सिविल इंजीनियर की पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी, कमरे से मिला सुसाइड नोट

28 जुलाई 2019

पैन कार्ड
Kanpur

दो पैन हैं तो एक सरेंडर कर दें, नहीं तो लगेगा 10 हजार जुर्माना

27 जुलाई 2019

छात्रा दिशा शर्मा की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: हॉस्टल के बाथरूम में फंदे पर लटका मिला छात्रा का शव, फैली सनसनी

28 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

चर्च में पादरी करवा रहा था धर्म परिवर्तन सूचना मिलते ही बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं ने पीटा, मचा हंगामा

29 जुलाई 2019

ट्रेन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

कानपुर देहात में हादसे का शिकार होन से बची ऊंचाहार एक्सप्रेस, ट्रेन के सामने मवेशी आने से हुई घटना

29 जुलाई 2019

फांसी
Kanpur

यूपी: पिता की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर बेटे ने चुना मौत का रास्ता, मां ने पति पर दर्ज करवाई रिपोर्ट

29 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी
Kanpur

यूपी: स्कूल जा रही छात्रा को तेज रफ्तार कार ने मारी टक्कर, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना, चालक गिरफ्तार

28 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

पेड़ से लटका मिला अधेड़ का शव, हत्या-आत्महत्या के बीच उलझा मामला

28 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का चुनाव ना होना पार्टी को पहुंचा रहा है नुकसान: शशि थरूर

कांग्रेस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष अभी तक ना चुना जाना पार्टी को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है। पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर ने ये बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी अध्यक्ष का चुनाव ना होने से कांग्रेस को काफी नुकसान हो रहा है।

29 जुलाई 2019

नाव 1:40

बहराइच में 20 लोगों से भरी नाव पलटी, एक की मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी 2 3:15

Ground Breaking Ceremony 2: उद्योगपतियों ने कहा- हां, यूपी बदला है, खोला निवेश के लिए दिल

28 जुलाई 2019

लैंडस्लाइड 3:02

सिक्किम: लैंडस्लाइड से खिलौने की तरह बिखर गया ट्रक

28 जुलाई 2019

मुफ्ती 1:41

जलकर राख हो जाएंगे 35ए की तरफ उठने वाले हाथ: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

यूपी: 10वीं कक्षा की छात्रा ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, नहीं मिला सुसाइड नोट

28 जुलाई 2019

साथी की मौत के बाद उदास बैठे कांवड़िये
Kanpur

जल भरते समय कांवड़िया गंगा में डूबा, सात घंटे तलाशने के बाद भी गोताखोरों को नहीं मिला

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

लखीमपुर से कांवड़ लेने बिलग्राम राजघाट ट्रैक्टर से आ रहे थे कांवड़िये, डंपर की टक्कर से पांच घायल

28 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

इटावा: करंट लगने से बड़े भाई की मौत, छोटा झुलसा, हालत गंभीर

28 जुलाई 2019

बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

चित्रकूट: करंट लगने से युवक की मौत, घर में मचा कोहराम

28 जुलाई 2019

kanpur dehat accident
Kanpur

झींझक में पलटते बची ऊंचाहार एक्सप्रेस

29 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited