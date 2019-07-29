उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामलाः कार हादसे के बाद गर्माया माहौल, हादसा या हत्या को लेकर डीजीपी का बड़ा बयान

UP DGP OP Singh on Unnao rape survivor: There was no negligence in her security. Due to lack of space in her vehicle, she requested the security personnel deputed for security not to accompany her to Raebareli yesterday. https://t.co/0ttJFnlWz6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Notice on Suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Unnao rape victim's accident. pic.twitter.com/tCEAkbI9ff— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
मुलायम सिंह यादव की रविवार देर रात अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई। जिसके बाद उन्हें फौरन सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मुलायम सिंह यादव को अचानक सीने में दर्द उठने की शिकायत हुई।
29 जुलाई 2019