बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4675ba4f1c1b0d788b5b69","slug":"king-of-the-year-2018-will-be-shani-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 2018 \u0915\u0947 \"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\" , \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4675ba4f1c1b0d788b5b69","slug":"king-of-the-year-2018-will-be-shani-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 2018 \u0915\u0947 \"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\" , \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4675ba4f1c1b0d788b5b69","slug":"king-of-the-year-2018-will-be-shani-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 2018 \u0915\u0947 \"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\" , \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4675ba4f1c1b0d788b5b69","slug":"king-of-the-year-2018-will-be-shani-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 2018 \u0915\u0947 \"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\" , \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4675ba4f1c1b0d788b5b69","slug":"king-of-the-year-2018-will-be-shani-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 2018 \u0915\u0947 \"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\" , \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4675ba4f1c1b0d788b5b69","slug":"king-of-the-year-2018-will-be-shani-dev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 2018 \u0915\u0947 \"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\" , \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.