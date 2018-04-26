शहर चुनें

महिला ने लगाया पुलिस वाले पर रेप का अाराेप, बाेली वर्दी में नहीं सलाखाें के पीछे देखना चाहती हूं

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 11:22 AM IST
रेप पीड़िता
यूपी में अपराध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक दुष्कर्म की दिल दहला देने वाली घटनाअाें के बीच एक अाैर चाैका देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। कानपुर की एक महिला ने पुलिस वाले के ऊपर रेप करने का अाराेप लगाया है।

 
rape rape news rape in up up rape news

