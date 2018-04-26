बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला ने लगाया पुलिस वाले पर रेप का अाराेप, बाेली वर्दी में नहीं सलाखाें के पीछे देखना चाहती हूं
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 11:22 AM IST
यूपी में अपराध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक दुष्कर्म की दिल दहला देने वाली घटनाअाें के बीच एक अाैर चाैका देने वाला मामला सामने अाया है। कानपुर की एक महिला ने पुलिस वाले के ऊपर रेप करने का अाराेप लगाया है।
