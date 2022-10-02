Kanpur : फ्लाईओवर पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रक और लोडर टेम्पो में टक्कर, पांच की मौत, सात घायल

कानपुर में अहिरवान फ्लाईओवर पर एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक और लोडर टेम्पो में हुई टक्कर में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को कानपुर के डीएम विशाक अय्यर ने बताया कि घटना में 5 लोगों की मौत हुई है और 7 घायल हैं। घायलों को हैलट पहुंचाया गया है।

An accident took place last night at the Ahirwan flyover where 5 people lost their lives and 7 are severely injured. The injured people have been shifted to Hallet hospital for further treatment: Vishak G Iyer, DM Kanpur pic.twitter.com/HBWLC9SiyD