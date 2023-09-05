Notifications

Kanpur News

Kanpur: दो साल में तीन गुना बढ़ा साइबर क्राइम, लगातार तरीके बदल रहे हैं साइबर ठग, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2023 10:02 AM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime: साइबर एक्सपर्ट राहुल मिश्रा कहते हैं कि साइबर अपराध का तरीका आसान और जोखिम कम होने के कारण इसका ग्राफ बढ़ रहा है। लोगों की नासमझी और चूक भी साइबर अपराधियों को लाभ पहुंचाती है। ऐसे में सुरक्षा एजेंसिसों को इसकी निगरानी के लिए खुद को अपग्रेड और अपडेट करते रहना होगा।

Cyber crime has increased three times in two years, cyber thugs are constantly changing their methods
साइबर क्राइम - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
कानपुर में चोरी, डकैती और लूट जैसी आपराधिक घटनाओं में तो कमी आई है, लेकिन साइबर क्राइम तीन साल में तीन गुना हो गया है। एनसीआरबी के आंकड़ों के अनुसार तीन साल की अवधि के दौरान फील्ड क्राइम में स्थिरता या कमी देखी गई है, जबकि साइबर क्राइम के आंकड़े तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं।


साइबर सेल की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 2020 में 1064 मामले ही साइबर सेल के पास पहुंचे थे, जबकि साल 2022 में इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 3000 के करीब हो गई है। इसके विपरीत 2019 में शहर में आईपीसी की धाराओं में 7565 केस दर्ज हुए थे, जो 2021 में घटकर 7237 ही रह गए।

साइबर ठगी के मामलों में इजाफा होने के बावजूद पुलिस का ध्यान इस पर कम ही है। हर साल साइबर ठग कानपुर से 15 से 20 करोड़ रुपये हड़प रहे हैं। यह सिर्फ जानकारों का आकलन है। साइबर सेल अभी तक यह आंकड़ा जुटाया ही नहीं कि सालभर में कुल कितने की ठगी हुई।

लालच में लोग बन रहे हैं शिकार
वहीं, रिकवरी का आंकड़ा जारी किया जाता रहा है, जो बहुत कम है। रिकवरी कम होने के पीछे एक बड़ा कारण 24 घंटे के अंदर शिकायतों का न आना भी है। वीडियो कॉल पर महिलाओं से बात करने से लेकर ओएलएक्स आदि पर सस्ते सामान के लालच में लोग साइबर क्राइम का शिकार बन रहे हैं।

लगातार तरीके बदल रहे साइबर ठग
विशेषज्ञ बताते हैं कि अपराधी लगातार ठगी का तरीका बदल रहे हैं। लॉटरी या केबीसी जैसी कॉल के नाम पर भी लोग लाखों रुपये गंवा रहे हैं। इन तरीकों के बीच कुछ ऐसे नए तरीके आए हैं, जिनके लिए लोगों को सतर्क रहना बेहद जरूरी है।

व्हाट्सएप हैक कर उड़ा रहे रकम
साइबर ठग पहले कॉल करके 5जी नेटवर्क की स्पीड बढ़ाने की बातों में उलझाते हैं और इसके लिए एक हैशटैग नंबर डायल करने को कहते हैं। ऐसा करते ही आपका नंबर साइबर ठग के नंबर पर डायवर्ट हो जाता है और फिर आपका व्हाट्सएप अपने फोन में एक्टिव कर आपके परिचितों को पैसों की जरूरत के मैसेज भेजते हैं। जवाब देने वालों से यूपीआई के जरिये रुपये ले लेते हैं। हाल में इनकम टैक्स के एक अधिकारी के साथ ऐसा ही हुआ था।

व्हाट्सएप डीपी लगाकर दे रहे झांसा
व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर किसी रसूखदार की डीपी व नाम लगाकर परिचितों को खूब कॉल किए जा रहे हैं। व्हाट्सएप कॉल में फोटो दिखने पर लोग नंबर पर ध्यान नहीं देते। आवाज पकड़े जाने से पहले ही तबीयत खराब होने का बहाना बनाकर ध्यान अपनी बात पर ले आते हैं और फिर जरूरत बताकर रकम मांगते हैं। खाते की डिटेल मांगने वालों को यूपीआई नंबर बताकर साइबर ठगी का शिकार बना लेते हैं।

गूगल सर्च इंजन बढ़ा रहा मुसीबत
साइबर सेल के पास हर महीने ऐसे सैकड़ों मामले आते हैं, जिनमें लोग गूगल पर किसी क्लीनिक या हेल्पलाइन नंबर को सर्च कर ठगी का शिकार होते हैं। लोग गूगल पर मिलने वाले फर्जी नंबर पर कॉल करते हैं और साइबर ठग उन्हें बातों में फंसाकर अपने कोई एप डाउनलोड करवाकर रकम साफ कर देते हैं। किदवईनगर के एक बुजुर्ग काकादेव के एक अस्पताल का नंबर सर्च करते वक्त इसी तरह ठगी का शिकार हो गए।

इन बातों का रखें ध्यान (जैसा कि साइबर एक्सपर्ट राहुल मिश्रा ने बताया)
  •  वर्क फ्रॉम होम के लिए व्हाट्सएप पर आने वाले मैसेज का न लें संज्ञान।
  • इस संबंध में आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से ही जानकारी लेने का प्रयास करें।
  • आधिकारिक वेबसाइट को गूगल पर ही दो-तीन जगह से क्रॉस चेक करें।
  • गूगल पर दिए मोबाइल नंबर पर बातचीत के दौरान निजी जानकारी न साझा करें।
  • अनजान व्यक्ति के कहने पर कोई एप डाउनलोड न करें, न ओटीपी शेयर करें।
  • कोई किसी लिंक पर क्लिक करने या रुपये डालने को कहे तो ऐसा कतई न करें।

ठगी होने पर इन नंबरों पर करें संपर्क
साइबर ठगी होने पर तत्काल हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1930 पर कॉल कर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराएं। इसके अलावा साइबर क्राइम थाने के मोबाइल नंबर 7839876675 पर भी सूचना दी जा सकती है। 24 घंटे के भीतर शिकायत करने पर लेन-देन को जांच एजेंसियां फ्रीज करा देती है और पैसा आसानी से वापस मिल जाता है, लेकिन देर होने पर रकम वापस लाने की संभावना कम हो जाती है।

लोगों की नासमझी से बढ़ रहा ग्राफ: साइबर एक्सपर्ट
साइबर एक्सपर्ट राहुल मिश्रा कहते हैं कि साइबर अपराध का तरीका आसान और जोखिम कम होने के कारण इसका ग्राफ बढ़ रहा है। लोगों की नासमझी और चूक भी साइबर अपराधियों को लाभ पहुंचाती है। ऐसे में सुरक्षा एजेंसिसों को इसकी निगरानी के लिए खुद को अपग्रेड और अपडेट करते रहना होगा। लेकिन आम लोगों की सतर्कता के बिना सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के लिए इसे रोक पाना संभव नहीं होगा।
अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें