अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   boyfriend raped his girlfriend

मेला घुमाने, फिल्म दिखाने के नाम पर बुलाया और कर दिया गर्लफ्रेंड का रेप

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:02 PM IST
boyfriend raped his girlfriend
1 of 4
छिबरामऊ के ए‌क युवक ने औरैया की युवती को रामनगरिया मेला घुमाने के बाद फ‌िल्म द‌िखाने के ल‌िए बुलाया था। युवती जब म‌िलने पहुंची ताे युवक ने कार में दबाेचकर उसका रेप कर द‌िया। दुष्कर्म के बाद वह अपनी प्रेम‌िका काे वहीं छाेड़कर भाग न‌िकला। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rape rape news rape in up up rape news

Recommended

Yamunanagar school principal murder case, new update
Chandigarh

...तो इसलिए 12वीं के स्टूडेंट ने लेडी प्रिंसिपल को दी थी मौत, अब हुआ असली खुलासा

24 जनवरी 2018

wife start crying after open gate of husband car
Varanasi

पति के कार का दरवाजा खोलते ही चीख पड़ी पत्नी, अंदर था खौफनाक दृश्य

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat protests turn violent
Kanpur

'पद्मावत' र‌िलीज के विरोध ने ल‌िया ह‌िंसक रूप, केरोसिन छ‌िड़क कर अात्मदाह का प्रयास

24 जनवरी 2018

Double Murder Live Photos, mother and son shot dead
Meerut

देखिए- डबल मर्डर की Live तस्वीरें... मां-बेटे के सीने में उतार दीं एक दर्जन गोलियां

24 जनवरी 2018

gun shot in mahoba
Kanpur

लूट में नाकाम रहे बदमाशाें ने घर में घुसकर डाॅक्टर काे मारी गाेली

24 जनवरी 2018

Ugandan woman’s arrest blows lid off drug racket
Chandigarh

ड्रग्स की सप्लाई के लिए किस हद तक जा सकते हैं, इस महिला की करतूत से समझिए

23 जनवरी 2018

More in Crime

Yamunanagar incident, When ‘Guru-shishya’ relationship was killed
Chandigarh

लेडी प्रिंसिपल को मौत देने वाले स्टूडेंट की हेकड़ी देखिए, पूछताछ में हुए ये खुलासे

23 जनवरी 2018

Eye witness told that the real story of that night, Sonipat News
Chandigarh

चश्मदीद ने सुनाई उस रात की असली कहानी, कैसे पार्टी करने निकले युवाओं को आई मौत

23 जनवरी 2018

You tube channel of yamunanagar youth, principal ritu murder
Chandigarh

'बदनाम' होने का शौकीन था लेडी प्रिंसिपल को मौत देने वाला स्टूडेंट...18वें साल में हो भी गया

24 जनवरी 2018

9 year old girl killed in orai
Kanpur

टाई पहना मां ने भेजा था स्कूल, प‌िटाई के बाद उसी टाई से गला घाेंट बेरहमी से कर दी गई हत्या

24 जनवरी 2018

pics of robbery in malihabad.
Lucknow

डकैतों ने दो गांवों के पांच घरों में खेली खून की होली, कुछ न कर सके चंद कदम दूर रहे एडीजी-एसएसपी

24 जनवरी 2018

youtube channel of yamunanagar youth, principal ritu murder
Chandigarh

लेडी प्रिंसिपल के कातिल स्टूडेंट का था यू-ट्यूब पर चैनल, डालता था ऐसी वीडियो

22 जनवरी 2018

pregnant lady reached hospital in unnao
Kanpur

गर्भवती को सरकारी अस्पताल से उड़ा ले गए वह लाेग, जान‌िए क्या है पूरा मामला

24 जनवरी 2018

Student shoots school principal dead in Yamuna Nagar
Chandigarh

Pics: पेरेंट्स मीटिंग के दिन स्टूडेंट पिस्टल लेकर पहुंचा स्कूल, फिर खेला खूनी 'खेल'

21 जनवरी 2018

gang rape with pregnant woman in Badaun of Uttar Pradesh
National

सरसों के खेत में गर्भवती को बंधक बनाकर गैंगरेप, बेहोश हुई तो दरिंदों ने दिखाई और दरिंदगी

20 जनवरी 2018

23 year old girl raped by her father in up
Kanpur

कल‌युगी बाप: पत्नी की मौत के बाद बेटी को बनाता था हवस का शिकार, घटना सामने अाई ताे..

22 जनवरी 2018

reasons behind husband wife fight
Kanpur

चंद महीनों में ही दरक गए '7' जन्मों के बंधन, हुअा यह हाल

23 जनवरी 2018

College girl molested inside college by TMC student wing leader in Hugli of West Bengal
National

कॉलेज में सरेआम लुटती रही छात्रा की आबरू, VIDEO में कैद हो गया नजारा

19 जनवरी 2018

A mall in Kurukshetra vandalized by 20-22 miscreants
Chandigarh

'पद्मावत' के विरोध में मॉल में घुसकर तोड़फोड़ और फायरिंग, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

22 जनवरी 2018

medical representative killed in kanpur
Kanpur

प्रेम‌िका के प‌िता काे पता चला क‌ि बेटी करती है एमअार से प्यार ताे क‌िया ये हाल

23 जनवरी 2018

women in auriaya burned her self
Kanpur

अाैर धूं-धूं कर जल उठी मह‌िला, हुअा यह हाल

23 जनवरी 2018

28 years old woman Rape attempt in auraiya
Kanpur

रेप नहीं कर पाया तो विवाहिता के नाजुक अंग में डाली लोहे की रॉड, महिला की हालत गम्भीर

22 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.