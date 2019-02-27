शहर चुनें

constable died in road accident in Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से सिपाही की मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 04:14 PM IST
यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद जिले में बुधवार को एक सड़क हादसा हुआ। यहां ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से एक सिपाही की मौत हो गयी। जानकारी के अनुसार नवाबगंज निवासी सिपाही रजनेश कानपुर के कल्याणपुर थाने में तैनात थे। 
वह अवकाश पर घर आए थे। हादसे के वक्त स्कूटी से कहीं जा रहे थे। उनके साथ स्कूटी पर होमगार्ड भी सवार था। घटना में होमगार्ड घायल हो गया है। 

constable died road accident accident in farrukhabad up news
