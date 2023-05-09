Notifications

Irfan Solanki Case: विधायक पर सात मुकदमों में चार्जशीट दर्ज...आठवें की तैयारी, जानें कौन से हैं मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 09 May 2023 08:49 AM IST
Kanpur Crime: सपा विधायक इरफान सोलंकी प्रकरण में पुलिस ने सात मुकदमों में चार्जशीट दर्ज कर दी है। वहीं, आठवें मुकदमें की तैयारी भी है। इस माह के अंत तक चार्जशीट दाखिल की जा सकती है। बता दें कि गैंगस्टर मामले में गवाहों के बयान दर्ज करने के साथ ही विवेचक ने साक्ष्य जुटा लिए हैं।

इरफान सोलंकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सपा विधायक इरफान सोलंकी और उनके साथियों पर आठ मुकदमें दर्ज हैं। इनमें से सात मामलों में पुलिस ने में कोर्ट में चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है। वहीं जाजमऊ थाने में दर्ज गैंगस्टर मामले की इस माह के अंत तक चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी जाएगी।


वहीं, इंस्पेक्टर फीलखाना ने गैंगस्टर के मामले में गवाहों के बयान दर्ज करने के साथ साक्ष्य भी जुटा लिए हैं। जाजमऊ आगजनी के मामले में पुलिस ने सपा विधायक इरफान सोलंकी, उनके भाई रिजवान और साथियों के खिलाफ पहली एफआईआर दर्ज की थी।

मामले की जांच में जुटे तत्कालीन इंस्पेक्टर अशोक कुमार दुबे ने महज 33 दिन के भीतर विधायक और उनके साथियों के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी थी। विवेचक ने फरारी के दौरान फर्जी आधार कार्ड और उनके भागने में मदद करने के मामले में ग्वालटोली थाने में एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई थी।

माह के अंत तक चार्जशीट होगी दाखिल
इसके बाद छह और मुकदमे दर्ज हुए थे। अब जाजमऊ थाने में दर्ज गैंगस्टर मामले में पुलिस की विवेचना तेजी से आगे बढ़ रही है। इस महीने के अंत तक चार्जशीट कोर्ट में दाखिल कर देगी। ज्वाइंट पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद प्रकाश तिवारी ने बताया कि गैंगस्टर के मामले में गवाहों के बयान दर्ज करने के साथ साक्ष्यों का संकलन किया जा चुका हैं।

इन मामलों में दाखिल हुई चार्जशीट
  • जाजमऊ थाने में दर्ज मामले में डिफेंस कॉलोनी निवासी नजीर फातिमा का घर फूंकने में इरफान सोलंकी और उनके भाई के खिलाफ पिछले साल 11 दिसंबर को चार्जशीट दाखिल।
  • मूलगंज थाने में दर्ज मामले में बांग्लादेशी नागरिक डॉ. रिजवान को नागरिकता प्रमाणपत्र और पनाह देने में विधायक और पार्षद मन्नू रहमान के खिलाफ 9 फरवरी को चार्जशीट दाखिल।
  • ग्वालटोली थाने में दर्ज फर्जी आधार कार्ड पर हवाई यात्रा करने के मामले में विधायक और उसके सात सहयोगियों के खिलाफ 15 फरवरी को चार्जशीट दाखिल।

  • ग्वालटोली में ट्रेनी दरोगा राजीव कुमार सिंह से दुर्व्यवहार और सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने के मामले में छह मार्च को चार्जशीट दाखिल।
  • जाजमऊ थाने में दर्ज अकील अहमद खान से सपा विधायक और उनके सहयोगी मुर्सलीन खान उर्फ भोलू द्वारा जबरन गुंडा टैक्स मांगने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के मामले में चार्जशीट दाखिल।
  • जाजमऊ थाने में दर्ज मोहम्मद नसीम आरिफ से सपा विधायक और उनके सहयोगियों द्वारा गुंडा टैक्स वसूलने और धमकी देने के मामले में चार्जशीट दाखिल।
  • जाजमऊ थाने में दर्ज विमल कुमार की फर्जी दस्तावेज के सहारे जमीन कब्जाने के मामले में सपा विधायक, हाजी वसी, शाहिद लारी, कमर आलम के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट दाखिल।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

