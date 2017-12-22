Download App
सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन को 'मर्द' के साथ याद आया 'कानपुर'

गौरव शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:08 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan remembered with film Mard and Kanpur

सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के बेहतरीन बॉलीवुड करियर में 'मर्द' फिल्म का बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। 80 के दशक में 'मर्द' हिंदी सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी हिट फिल्म साबित हुई थी तभी तो अमिताभ अपनी इस बड़ी सफलता को कभी भी नहीं भूलना चाहते। हाल ही में उन्होंने ट्विटर पर 2 फरवरी 1983 को रिलीज हुई फिल्म मर्द का पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त कीं। 


 

Your Story has been saved!