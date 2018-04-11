शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   bjp mla kuldeep senger's wife sangeeta senger statement about rape case

BJP विधायक कुलदीप की पत्नी संगीता सेंगर ने रो-रोकर दिया अपना ये बयान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 11:24 AM IST
संगीता सेंगर
संगीता सेंगर
उन्नाव से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर पर रेप और हत्या के आरोप लगने के बाद पहली बार उनकी पत्नी का बयान सामने आया है। बुधवार को मीडिया के सामने आने के बाद भाजपा विधायक की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। उनके जुबां बस एक ही बात थी कि मेरे पति निर्दोष हैं उन्हें राजनीतिक साजिश के तहत फंसाया जा रहा है। षड़यंत्र रचकर उनकी छवि खराब करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। संगीता ने कहा कि- मेरे पति और रेप पीड़िता का नारको टेस्ट कराकर देख लें सच्चाई सामने आ जाएगी। अभी तक मेरे पति के खिलाफ कोई भी सबूत पेश नहीं किया गया है। फिर भी पूरी मीडिया उन्हें बलात्कारी घोषित करने में लगी है।  मेरी बेटियों को परेशान किया जा रहा है उनके पिता पर आरोप सिद्ध होने से पहले ही उनके माथे पर रेपिस्ट का ठप्पा लगा दिया है। 
 

 
bjp mla sangeeta senger rape case unnao rape case bjp mla kuldeep senger

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

उर्वशी रौतेला
Bollywood

5 साल से लगातार फ्लॉप दे रहीं उर्वशी रौतेला के नखरे आसमान पर, सेट पर कर रहीं ऐसी-ऐसी डिमांड

11 अप्रैल 2018

Sunny Leone celbrate her seventh marriage Anniversary with husband Daniel Weber
Bollywood

सनी लियोन ने शादी की 7वीं सालगिरह पर तस्वीर शेयर कर जताया प्यार, कैप्शन भी मजेदार

11 अप्रैल 2018

shubhangi atre
Television

इस फेमस TV एक्टर से 'अंगूरी भाबी' का रहता है 36 का आंकड़ा, 2 बार एक ही एक्ट्रेस को कर चुकीं रिप्लेस

11 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की एक्स मैनेजर का ओपन लेटर, 'करीबियों और शराब ने तुम्हें ऐसा बना दिया'

11 अप्रैल 2018

after aamir khan and amitabh Siddharth Malhotra will play thug role in Ekta Kapoor film
Bollywood

पहली सुपरहिट के बाद 5 फ्लॉप, दुखी एक्टर ने एकता कपूर के साथ बनाई ठगने की प्लानिंग

11 अप्रैल 2018

little girl
Weird Stories

20 हफ्ते की बच्ची के पेट में पल रही इस चीज को देख हैरान हुए डॉक्टर, यकीन करना होगा मुश्किल

11 अप्रैल 2018

crocodiles
Weird Stories

शराब के नशे में तालाब में कूदा ये शख्स आैर 3 मगरमच्छों से भिड़ गया, जो हुआ चौंकाने वाला था

11 अप्रैल 2018

K L Saigal
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: एक किरदार ने इस सिंगर को बना दिया पहला सुपरस्टार, 15 सालों में बॉलीवुड को कर दिया मुरीद

11 अप्रैल 2018

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

दीपिका और सोनम को पीछे छोड़ कटरीना कैफ ने रचाई 'शादी', लाल जोड़े में तस्वीरें हो रहीं वायरल

11 अप्रैल 2018

richa chaddha
Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का सरकार पर तंज, 'बेटी बचाओ' या 'बेटी हमसे बचाओ'

11 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
Lucknow

लोहिया पथ पर तेज रफ्तार के कारण भीषण हादसा, दो कारों की भिड़ंत में एक की मौत, तीन घायल

तेज रफ्तार एक कार डिवाइडर से जा घुसी और इतने में पीछे से स्पीड में आ रही कार भी उससे भिड़ गई। हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं।

11 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक जूलरी शॉप में लगी आग, एक झुलसा, आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश

11 अप्रैल 2018

court decision on daughter's right on father's property.
Lucknow

पिता की वसीयत के अनुसार, बेटी को संपत्ति पर मिले कब्जे पर कोर्ट का अहम फैसला, ये दिए तर्क

11 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

यूपी और एमपी में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, अस्पताल की दीवार हुई क्रेक

11 अप्रैल 2018

अंगूठा लेते पुलिसकर्मी
Lucknow

उन्नाव केस: वायरल वीडियो पर डीआईजी ने दी सफाई, बताई अंगूठा लगवाने की वजह

10 अप्रैल 2018

LIVE: PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of 5 schemes in Bapu Dham
Bihar

पीएम मोदी बोले- केंंद्र का बिहार सरकार को पूरा समर्थन, असामाजिक तत्वों से लड़ रहे नीतीश

10 अप्रैल 2018

CBI raid Rabri`s Patna residence, son Tejashwi yadav questioned under Railway Tender case
Bihar

पटना: लालू के घर CBI का छापा, राबड़ी और तेजस्वी से चार घंटे चली पूछताछ

10 अप्रैल 2018

नरेंद्र माेदी के साथ अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस के एक दिन के उपवास के बाद अब 12 अप्रैल को PM मोदी और अमित शाह करेंगे अनशन

11 अप्रैल 2018

Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi
Bihar

PM मोदी के सामने नीतीश का छलका दर्द, कहा- सभी धर्मों की इज्जत से ही आगे बढ़ेगा देश

10 अप्रैल 2018

70 बारात घरों से जमा हुए 1.73 करोड़
Bareilly

70 बारात घरों से जमा हुए 1.73 करोड़

11 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कानपुर में तीन घंटे तड़पती रही गर्भवती, अस्पताल से नहीं मिली मदद

उत्तर प्रदेश में एक बार फिर से सरकारी अस्पताल में संवेदनहीनता की एक तस्वीर देखने को मिली। कानपुर के बिधनू सीएससी के बाहर मंगलवार को तीन माह की गर्भवती तड़पती रही पर उसे किसी तरह की मेडिकल मदद नहीं दी गई।

11 अप्रैल 2018

kannauj news 3:02

यूपी में जमीन विवाद में शख्स को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

10 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी न्यूज़ 2:27

दलित सांसदों के बाद अब आदिवासी MLA सीएम योगी से नाराज

9 अप्रैल 2018

हमीरपुर 1:33

जल गई किसान की 10 बीघा की फसल, नहीं आई फायर ब्रिगेड

9 अप्रैल 2018

यूपी पुलिस 0:52

VIDEO: ड्यूटी पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों ने उड़ाए बार बालाओं के ठुमकों पर नोट

8 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

गौतम पल्ली थाने में बैठा पीड़ित परिवार (फाइल)
Lucknow

यूपी: बीजेपी विधायक पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली युवती के पिता की जेल में मौत

9 अप्रैल 2018

rape victim
Lucknow

बीजेपी विधायक पर आरोप: तीन युवकों पर दर्ज हुआ था अपहरण व रेप का केस

9 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

BJP MLA कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर ने 'खुद पर लगे दुष्कर्म के आरोप' पर कही ये बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

अस्पताल में भर्ती पीड़ित, विधायक के आरोपी भाई की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बीजेपी विधायक के भाई की गुंडई के आगे तमाशबीन बनी पुलिस, महिला ने लगाए ये आरोप

5 अप्रैल 2018

बहराइच सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
Lucknow

भाजपा सांसद बोलीं- सांसद रहूं या न रहूं पर आरक्षण से छेड़छाड़ स्वीकार नहीं

2 अप्रैल 2018

raj kumar thukral
Dehradun

दलित महिला को डंडे से पीटने वाले उत्तराखंड के भाजपा विधायक ने दिया नोटिस का जवाब

29 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.