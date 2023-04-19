Notifications

Atiq and Ashraf Murder, Lovelesh Tiwaris house was locked, the police remained silent

आखिरकार बन गया ‘डॉन’: लवलेश के घर पर ताला, पुलिस ने साधी चुप्पी, लोग बोल- सोचा नहीं! इतना बड़ा कारनामा...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 06:15 PM IST
Atiq-Ashraf Murder: माफिया अतीक की हत्या करने वाले लवलेश तिवारी के घर में ताला पड़ा हुआ है। मामले में पुलिस ने चुप्पी साध ली है। वहीं, पुलिस लवलेश के मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल खंगालने में जुट गई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, प्रयागराज एसटीएफ समेत सर्विलांस टीम ब्योरा जुटा रही है।

Atiq and Ashraf Murder, Lovelesh Tiwaris house was locked, the police remained silent
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माफिया अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ की गोली मारकर करने के आरोपी लवलेश तिवारी के परिवार का अता-पता नहीं है। उसके किराए के घर पर ताला लटक रहा है। पुलिस भी इस पर चुप्पी साधे है। मोहल्लावासियों का कहना है कि जब सुबह आंख खुली, तो घर पर ताला नजर आया।


माफिया अतीक को मौत के घाट उतारने वाला लवलेश रातोंरात सुर्खियों में आ गया। रविवार को शहर के क्योटरा स्थित किराए के घर के बाहर मीडिया कर्मियों का जमघट लगा रहा है। फिर पुलिस का पहरा हो गया। घर में सिर्फ पिता यज्ञ कुमार तिवारी, मां आशा तिवारी और छोटा भाई वेद तिवारी थे।

सोमवार की सुबह पूरा नजारा ही बदल गया। घर पर ताला लटक रहा था। कोई ये नहीं बता सका कि लवलेश का परिवार कहां है। पुलिस साथ ले गई या खुद ताला डालकर चले गए। मोहल्लावासी कुछ भी नहीं बता सके। घर के दूसरे हिस्से में रहने वाली महिला भी ज्यादा ने बता सकी।

प्रयागराज पुलिस कर रही है काम
उसने सिर्फ इतना बताया कि जब सुबह उठे तो ताला पड़ा मिला, जबकि रातभर पुलिस घर के अंदर रही है। अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक लक्ष्मी निवास मिश्रा का कहना है कि लवलेश से संबंधित कोई भी जानकारी देने पर रोक है। फिलहाल घटना प्रयागराज की है। वहां की पुलिस अपना काम कर रही है। यहां से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।

पुलिस जुटा रही लवलेश का ब्योरा
माफिया अतीक की हत्या करने वाले लवलेश तिवारी के मोबाइल की पुलिस कॉल डिटेल खंगालने में जुट गई है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, प्रयागराज एसटीएफ समेत सर्विलांस टीम ब्योरा जुटा रही है। साथ ही घर से लवलेश कब गया और कहां गया? इसका पता किया जा रहा है। फिलहाल पुलिस कुछ भी बताने से इन्कार कर रही है।

आखिरकार लवलेश बन गया ‘डॉन’
सोमवार को हर तरफ लवलेश की चर्चा रही। लोगों का कहना था कि लवलेश जो चाहता था वही हुआ। आज सब उसके कांड पर बात कर रहे हैं। आखिरकार ‘डॉन’ बन ही गया। गली-कूचों से लेकर चाय-पान की दुकान हो या शोरूम हर जगह बांदा के लवलेश और हमीरपुर के सनी की चर्चा रही।

लोग बोले- सोचा नहीं था, इतना बड़ा कारनामा करेगा
मोहल्ले वालों का कहना है कि लवलेश की चाहत डॉन बनने की रही है, लेकिन उन्होंने कभी सोचा नहीं था कि वह इतना बड़ा कारनामा कर देगा। नशे का आदी जरूर था। लोगों का यह भी कहना है कि इसके पीछे जरूर कोई है, जिसने उससे यह काम कराया है।

ज्यादा रुपये कमाने और शानदार घर की थी चाहत
क्योटरा निवासी लवलेश तिवारी धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति का था। नियमित शाम को संकट मोचन मंदिर की सफाई करता था। मंदिर के आसपास वालों ने बताया कि उसके सपने बड़े थे। ज्यादा से ज्यादा रुपये कमाने की चाहत रखता था। भगवान से भी प्रार्थना करता था कि उसे इतना धनवान बना दें कि उसका परिवार खुशहाल जिंदगी जी सके।

घटना से पहले की मंदिर की सफाई
लवलेश अक्सर कहता था कि शानदार निजी घर बनवाना है, लेकिन ये नहीं पता था कि उसके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा है। घटना से छह दिन पहले शाम को मंदिर की सफाई की और घरवालों को बिना बताए चला गया। पिता और भाई उसे ढूंढने भी आए, लेकिन पता नहीं चला।
