आशू यादव हत्याकांड: युवती से बात करते-करते बंद हुआ फोन फिर सुबह कार में मिली थी लाश

{"_id":"5ff2b4178ebc3e3d527c80b0","slug":"ashu-yadav-murder-case-phone-stopped-while-talking-to-the-woman-dead-body-found-in-the-car-in-morning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0936\u0942 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947-\u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी बार में मिली थी आशू की लाश
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करते डीआईजी
- फोटो : amar ujala
डीआईजी से इंसाफ मांगती बहन कंचन
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर जांच करते डीआईजी
- फोटो : amar ujala
रोती बिलखती बहन कंचन
- फोटो : amar ujala