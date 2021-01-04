शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Ashu Yadav murder case: phone stopped while talking to the woman, dead body found in the car in morning

आशू यादव हत्याकांड: युवती से बात करते-करते बंद हुआ फोन फिर सुबह कार में मिली थी लाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 11:53 AM IST
इसी बार में मिली थी आशू की लाश
1 of 5
इसी बार में मिली थी आशू की लाश - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में हिस्ट्रीशीटर आशू यादव (32) हत्याकांड में पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज से उसकी कार को ट्रेस कर बड़ा खुलासा किया। हत्यारों ने आशू को पनकी इलाके में मारा था। इसके बाद सीटीआई नहर किनारे शव को ठिकाने लगाया। मामले में पुलिस छह लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। रेलबाजार खपरा मोहाल निवासी आशू 31 दिसंबर की रात लापता हुआ था।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
