मुस्लिम संगठन ने श्री श्री रविशंकर के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत, ये है मामला

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 06:22 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर में एमएमए जौहर फैंस एसोसिएशन ने आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग के आध्यात्मिक गुरु श्री श्री रविशंकर के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।
 
 
शिकायतकर्ता ने श्री श्री रविशंकर द्वारा  लखनऊ में अयोध्या मुद्दे को लेकर दिए गए एक बयान को लेकर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। इसमें उन्होने कहा कि श्री श्री ने मुस्लिम समुदाय को धमकी देते हुए कहा है कि यदि अयोध्या की जमीन श्रीराम मंदिर बनाने के लिए न दी गई तो देश को सीरिया बना देंगे।
 
 

शिकायतकर्ता का कहना है कि श्री श्री रविशंकर के इस बयान से देश में भय का वातावरण है और ये देश को तोड़ने वाला बयान है। शिकायतकर्ता ने जांच करा कर दोषी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज किए जाने की मांग की है।
