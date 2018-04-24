शहर चुनें

'लापरवाह बस ड्राइवर' की ये फोटो शेयर कर अखिलेश ने किया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 02:03 PM IST
यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले एक बस ड्राइवर की फोटो शेयर कर अखिलेश ने योगी सरकार को घेरने की कोशिश की है। बस चलाते हुए मोबाइल पर गेम खेलते हुए ड्राइवर की फोटो को शेयर कर अखिलेश ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा है कि -
हमने विश्वस्तरीय हाइवे और बसों से लोगों का सफ़र आरामदायक ही नहीं, सुरक्षित भी बनाया था. लेकिन यात्रियों की सुरक्षा केवल अच्छी सड़कों से ही नहीं बल्कि अच्छे ड्राइवरों के हाथों में भी होती है, ये बात उनको भी समझनी चाहिए और सुनिश्चित भी करनी चाहिए जो आज राज्य की गाड़ी चला रहे हैं.
 





 
