accident on Agra Lucknow Expressway, Three people injured

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराई, तीन घायल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 04:55 PM IST
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराई
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकराई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर मंगलवार को सड़क हादसा हुआ। यहां तेज रफ्तार कार डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। हादसे में कार सवार तीन लोग घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही संबंधित थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।
यह घटना कन्नौज जिले के तालग्राम के मछरैया गांव के पास हुई है। पुलिस ने सभी को उपचार के लिए सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया है। जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सभी गाजियाबाद चले गए। सूत्रों की मानें तो घायलों में एक मोदीनगर, गाजियाबाद निवासी पूर्व एमएलए राजपाल भी शामिल हैं।

accident on agra lucknow expressway agra lucknow expressway three people injured kannauj news up news
