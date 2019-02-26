शहर चुनें

खाने के बाद बेहोश हो गया पूरा परिवार

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 12:59 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरौर। थाना क्षेत्र के बरवां-रसूलपुर गांव में खाना खाने के बाद पूरा परिवार बेहोश हो गया। कुछ देर बाद होश आने पर
मुखिया ने पड़ोसियों को जानकारी दी, तब सभी को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

हिफाजत शाह का मकान गांव के किनारे है। रविवार रात करीब 9 बजे काम से वापस आने पर हिफाजत ने पत्नी परवीन, पुत्र गुफरान (22), आदिल (17), अनस (13) और पुत्री चांदनी (20) एक साथ खाना खाया। इसके बाद सभी टीवी पर कार्यक्रम देखने लगे। कार्यक्रम देखते-देखते परिवार के सभी सदस्य बेहोश हो गए।


पूरी रात टीवी चलता रहा। चचेरे भाई समद शाह ने सुबह होश आने पर हिफाजत शाह ने पड़ोसियों को आवाज लगाकर बुलाया। इसके बाद निजी वाहन से पूरे परिवार को जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर अनुराधा ने बताया कि विषाक्त खाना खाने से परिवार के लोग बीमार हो गए थे। अब उनकी हालत में सुधार है।




खाने के बाद बेहोश हो गया पूरा परिवार
सुबह होश आने पर मुखिया ने पड़ोसियों को आवाज दी
जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, हालत में सुधार

