शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ भाकियू ने किया प्रदर्शन

अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ भाकियू ने किया प्रदर्शन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 01:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रनियां। क्षेत्र के राजेंद्रा चौराहे के आस पास अतिक्रमण की समस्या को लेकर भाकियू ने प्रदर्शन किया। नारेबाजी व हंगामे की सूचना पर रनियां पुलिस ने भाकियू को शान्त कराया। किसान यूनियन अध्यक्ष ने चौकी इंचार्ज को सर्विस रोड पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण का ज्ञापन सौंपा।

रायपुर से लेकर बारा टोल प्लाजा तक हाईवे व सर्विस रोड पर वाहन चालकों की मनमानी बढती जा रही है। जिससे आये दिन हादसे बढ़ रहे है। चालकों ने अब सर्विस रोड पर ट्रको को खडा करना शुरू कर दिया है, जिससे आम जनता के साथ ही स्कूल के बच्चो को निकलने मे परेशानी हो रही है। रविवार गुस्साये भाकियू कार्यकर्ताओं ने फैक्ट्री गेट पर धरना प्रदर्शन के साथ नारेबाजी की।

किसान युनियन के अध्यक्ष आदित्य सिंह चंदेल ने चौकी इंचार्ज देवेन्द्र सिंह को ज्ञापन देते हुए बताया कि यदि फैक्टरी संचालक सर्विस रोड में अपने वाहन खड़े कराएंगे तो यह प्रदर्शन प्रतिदिन होगा। चौकी इंचार्ज देवेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि किसान यूनियन के कार्यकर्ताओं से ज्ञापन ले लिया गया।


अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ भाकियू ने किया प्रदर्शन
रनियां चौकी इंचार्ज को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा

Recommended

Pulwama attack martyred ramesh reached varanasi
Varanasi

शहीद रमेश के पिता ने कहा- नहीं जाऊंगा श्मशान घाट, ये है परिजनों के नाराजगी की वजह

17 फरवरी 2019

jammu protest
Jammu

#Pulwama: जम्मू में लगे पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे, महिला ने चलाए पुलिस पर पत्थर

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमलाः आंखों से ओझल हुए वीर सपूत, इन माताओं का एक-एक आंसू पीएम मोदी से कह रहा ये बात

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
India hikes customs duty to 200 percent on goods imported from Pakistan
India News

3400 करोड़ रुपये के पाकिस्तानी आयात पर भारत ने लगाया 200% शुल्क

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रहलाद मोदी
Kanpur

प्रधानमंत्री के भाई प्रहलाद मोदी ने पाकिस्तान पर बोला करारा हमला, अपने भाई के लिए कही ये बात

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

पुलवामा के 40 शहीदों के परिवार के लिए सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने की सराहना

17 फरवरी 2019

किरण रिजिजू
pulwama martyr
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

पुलवामा के 40 शहीदों के परिवार के लिए सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने की सराहना

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सपा-बसपा बूथ कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन
Kanpur

सपा नेता के बोल- धन लूटने व देश को बर्बाद करने वाले गुजराती हैं

यूपी में उन्नाव जिले के बांगरमऊ में सपा-बसपा बूथ कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया। विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बसपा प्रभारी महेश पाल ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं के जोश से तय हो गया है कि लोकसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी का पत्ता साफ हो जाएगा।

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Kanpur

यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत, मचा हड़कंप

15 फरवरी 2019

शहीद के घर आया साइबर ठग का फोन
Kanpur

शहीद के घर आया साइबर ठग का फोन

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री के भाई प्रहलाद मोदी
Kanpur

इनको चित्रकूट में देख सुरक्षाकर्मियों को लगा प्रधानमंत्री आ गए, जानकारी हुई तो हड़कंप सा मच गया

16 फरवरी 2019

- लाल की तस्वीर देख फफकती रही मां कैलाशी
Kanpur

- लाल की तस्वीर देख फफकती रही मां कैलाशी

18 फरवरी 2019

कोहरे से जनजीवन प्रभावित, थमी वाहनों की रफ्तार
Kanpur

कोहरे से जनजीवन प्रभावित, थमी वाहनों की रफ्तार

18 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ थम नहीं रहा गुस्सा
Kanpur

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ थम नहीं रहा गुस्सा

18 फरवरी 2019

ट्रक की टक्कर से फिर टूटा रेलवे क्रासिंग का हाइटगेज बूम
Kanpur

ट्रक की टक्कर से फिर टूटा रेलवे क्रासिंग का हाइटगेज बूम

18 फरवरी 2019

दो पक्षों में चले ईंट पत्थर, सात लोग घायल
Kanpur

दो पक्षों में चले ईंट पत्थर, सात लोग घायल

18 फरवरी 2019

युवाओं में पड़ोसी देश के प्रति दिखी बदले की आग
Kanpur

युवाओं में पड़ोसी देश के प्रति दिखी बदले की आग

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जहरीली शराब से हुई मौतों के बाद कानपुर में अवैध शराब पर शिकंजा, पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई

उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में जहरीली शराब पीने से से अब तक 100 से ज्यादा मौते हो चुकी है जिसको देख कर अब कानपुर प्रशासन भी हरकत में आ गया है और जिले में उन जगहों पर छापा मारा है जहाँ अवैध तरीके से शराब बनाई जा रही थी।

12 फरवरी 2019

मिड डे मील 1:41

स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ कुत्तों ने भी खाया मिड डे मील, अब सता रहा है डर!

11 फरवरी 2019

ऑनलाइन खाना 2:41

ऑनलाइन खाना मंगाने वाले लोग रहें सावधान,आपके साथ भी हो सकता है धोखा

9 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम न्यूज 1:15

प्रोफेसर पर छात्रा ने लगाया रेप का आरोप, अश्लील वीडियो बना करता था ब्लैकमेल

9 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड 3:04

शादी के कार्ड पर छापी अखिलेश यादव को वोट देने की अपील

8 फरवरी 2019

Related

शहीद के गांव तक नहीं पहुंची स्वच्छता की अलख
Kanpur

शहीद के गांव तक नहीं पहुंची स्वच्छता की अलख

18 फरवरी 2019

जवानों के बलिदान को यूं ही बेकार न जाने दें
Kanpur

जवानों के बलिदान को यूं ही बेकार न जाने दें

17 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: अखिलेश यादव ने फिदायीन हमले के बाद भाजपा सरकार को दी ये नसीहत

15 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: फिदायीन हमले में शहीद हुए प्रदीप के घर पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव

15 फरवरी 2019

डंपर ने महिला को कुचला, पति व बेटे समेत चार घायल
Kanpur

डंपर ने महिला को कुचला, पति व बेटे समेत चार घायल

18 फरवरी 2019

किसानों की मांग, पाकिस्तान से हो अब आरपार
Kanpur

किसानों की मांग, पाकिस्तान से हो अब आरपार

18 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.