Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 12:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सड़क हादसे में संविदा रोडवेज कर्मी की मौत
औरास। लखनऊ-हरदोई मार्ग पर मलिहाबाद में आम्रपाली के निकट तेज रफ्तार पिकअप की टक्कर से रोडवेज विभाग में संविदा पर तैनात टिकट लिपिक की मौत हो गई। बाइक सवार हेलमेट लगाए था।
थानाक्षेत्र के सामद गांव निवासी अनिल (22) पुत्र दयाशंकर लखनऊ आलमबाग में रोडवेज बस स्टाप पर संविदा पर टिकट लिपिक था। बुधवार शाम बाइक से घर लौट रहा था। पुलिस उसे स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाई। हालत गंभीर देख लखनऊ ट्रामा सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया। वहां इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लव स्टोरी का 'विलेन बना दरोगा', शादी के बाद गर्भवती हुई लड़की को भेजा नारी निकेतन और प्रेमी को जेल 

अपने फायदे के लिए दरोगा ने फर्जी रिपोर्ट बनाकर एक गर्भवती युवती को नाबालिग दर्शा कर नारी निकेतन लखनऊ और उसके प्रेमी को जेल भेज दिया। चार्जशीट में युवती के कलमबंद बयान और जिला अस्पताल की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट को भी दबा दिया गया।

16 नवंबर 2018

मुुस्कुराते हुए नारेबाजी करते हुए एसपी कार्यालय से बाहर निकलते सपाई।
Kanpur

मुस्कुराते हुए नारेबाजी-प्रदर्शनः सोशल मीडिया पर अखिलेश-डिंपल पर टिप्पणी से कुछ ऐसे 'भड़के सपाई'

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पुल पर टहलाने के बहाने छात्र को ले जाकर 2 युवकों ने किया कुकर्म

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दुश्मनों के दिल की धड़कन गिनकर संख्या बता देगा सेना के लिए तैयार किया गया 'रडार'

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यहां स्नातक पास वालों के लिए 300 नौकरियां, एेसे करें आवेदन

15 नवंबर 2018

नहर सफाई के टेंडर छीने, मारपीट, हंगामा
Kanpur

नहर सफाई के टेंडर छीने, मारपीट, हंगामा

16 नवंबर 2018

ट्रकों की भिड़ंत में चालक की मौत, खलासी घायल
Kanpur

ट्रकों की भिड़ंत में चालक की मौत, खलासी घायल

16 नवंबर 2018

मंडलीय खेलों में सगे भाइयों ने दो गोल्ड जीते
Kanpur

मंडलीय खेलों में सगे भाइयों ने दो गोल्ड जीते

16 नवंबर 2018

अमन सिंह व शुभम चौधरी
Sports

अमन सिंह व शुभम चौधरी के शतक से ओलंपिक रजिस्टर सेमीफाइनल में

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बेकाबू ट्रक ने महिला को रौंदा, कार्तिक स्नान कर घर लौट रही थी

15 नवंबर 2018

