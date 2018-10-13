शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   हमीरपुर के कोचिंग सेंटर पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी

हमीरपुर के कोचिंग सेंटर पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 12:21 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
हमीरपुर। डीआईओएस रतन सिंह ने जिले में संचालित सभी कोचिंग सेंटरों के संचालकों से कहा कि एक सप्ताह के भीतर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाएं। इसके साथ ही कोचिंग सेंटरों का संचालन सुबह छह व शाम सात बजे से किया जाए। विद्यालय अवधि में कोचिंग का संचालन किसी कीमत पर न किए जाने की हिदायत दी है। उन्होंने शासकीय, अशासकीय, सहायता प्राप्त व परिषदीय विद्यालयों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों द्वारा कोचिंग का संचालन न करने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं।

कोचिंग सेंटरों में लगाएं सीसीटीवी

Recommended

शिवपाल सिंह यादव के मंच पर मुलायम।
Lucknow

सेकुलर मोर्चा बनने के बाद पहली बार शिवपाल के मंच पर आए मुलायम सिंह, कही ये बातें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

no internet
Tech Diary

अगले 48 घंटों तक बंद रह सकता है इंटरनेट लेकिन विशेषज्ञों में है मतभेद

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

इंतजार खत्म! ऋषभ पंत करेंगे वनडे में डेब्यू! सिलेक्टर्स ने जताया विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज पर भरोसा

12 अक्टूबर 2018

ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
rishabh pant
rishabh pant
Cricket News

इंतजार खत्म! ऋषभ पंत करेंगे वनडे में डेब्यू! सिलेक्टर्स ने जताया विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज पर भरोसा

12 अक्टूबर 2018

32 inch smart tv
Gadgets

अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट सेल: ब्रांडेड स्मार्ट TV पर मिलने वाले सभी ऑफर्स यहां जानें

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

बीच मैदान तेज गेंदबाज शार्दुल के साथ घटी अनहोनी, डेब्यू मैच में ही छोड़ना पड़ा मैदान

12 अक्टूबर 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

बीच मैदान तेज गेंदबाज शार्दुल के साथ घटी अनहोनी, डेब्यू मैच में ही छोड़ना पड़ा मैदान

12 अक्टूबर 2018

इमरान हाशमी
Bollywood

आखिरकार #MeToo पर आया इमरान हाशमी का बयान, बोले- 'जब एक्ट्रेस के साथ किस सीन करता हूं तो...'

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जस्टिस रमेश रंगनाथन
Dehradun

रमेश रंगनाथन होंगे उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, जल्द संभालेंगे पदभार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

nana, tanushree
Bollywood

नाना-तनुश्री विवाद: एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- #MeToo सिर्फ महिलाओं के लिए ही नहीं, बच्चे-पुरुष भी हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

tata sky customers gets big relief from tdsat, spn channels can be viewd for a month
Business Diary

खुशखबरः टाटा स्काई के ग्राहकों को मिली राहत, दिखते रहेंगे सोनी के चैनल्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
gold crosses 32k mark due to higher demand, sensex up by 732 points
Bazar

32 हजार के पार हुआ सोना, सेंसेक्स में 732 अंक का उछाल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

लक्जरी कार नहीं लोकल ट्रेन में सफर करता है टीम इंडिया का यह भविष्य, आज विंडीज के खिलाफ किया डेब्यू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

story of mannan wani who caught road to terrorism
India News

पढ़िए, किताबें छोड़ बंदूक पकड़ने वाले रिसर्च स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी का हमजा भाई बनने का सफर...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Jammu and Kashmir Governor said, it is very important to kill terrorism rather than terrorists
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राज्यपाल ने कहा- आतंकवादियों के बजाय आतंकवाद को मारना बेहद जरूरी

12 अक्टूबर 2018

special train will be operated from allahabad on diwali
National

दीवाली पर भीड़ से निपटने के लिए इलाहाबाद से चलेगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दलित उत्पीड़न में फंसाने की धमकी देने वाली प्रधानाध्यापक निलंबित

यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में स्कूल देरी से आने, एमडीएम और यूनिफार्म वितरण में गड़बड़ी पर टोके जाने से सहायक अध्यापक को दलित व महिला उत्पीड़न के मामले में फंसाने की धमकी देने वाली प्रधानाध्यापक को बीएसए ने निलंबित कर दिया है।

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक
Kanpur

नेपाली महिला से उन्नाव में हुई छेड़छाड़, ड्यूटी से लौटते समय हुई वारदात

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शोधार्थियों ने रामायण काल के होने का किया दावा
Chitrakoot

यहां मिले शैलचित्र, दावा किया जा रहा है ''भगवान श्रीराम के आगमन का''

12 अक्टूबर 2018

हमीरपुर में एंबुलेंस के इंतजार में तड़पते रहे झुलसे मां-बच्चे
Kanpur

हमीरपुर में एंबुलेंस के इंतजार में तड़पते रहे झुलसे मां-बच्चे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: दफ्तर में घुसकर असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर को पीटा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जांच की औपचारिकता करने का आरोप लगा किया हंगामा
Farrukhabad

जांच की औपचारिकता करने का आरोप लगा किया हंगामा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

अस्पताल से बालिका का अपहरण, शाम को मिली
Farrukhabad

अस्पताल से बालिका का अपहरण, शाम को मिली

13 अक्टूबर 2018

कर्मचारी के घर के बाहर बैठे गम गीन परिजन
Kanpur

फांसी पर झूल गया सिंचाई विभाग का कर्मचारी

12 अक्टूबर 2018

रामकली की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

दर्दनाक हादसाः बोलेरो की टक्कर से सड़क के दूसरी ओर जा गिरी महिला, फिर काल बनकर आई बाइक

12 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

'पैसा नहीं दिया तो बेटे को जहर देकर मार डाला', युवक ने ससुराल पक्ष पर लगाया आरोप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

इटावा से सामने आया मार-पिटाई का वीडियो, दबंगों ने सरेआम पीटा

इटावा से एक हैरान करने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में कुछ  लोग एक परिवार के साथ सरेआम मार-पिटाई करते नजर आ रहे हैं। पीड़ित परिवार का कहना है कि जब उन्होंने घटना की शिकायत पुलिस से की तो, कोई एक्शन लेने के बजाय उन्हें ही पकड़ लिया गया।

12 अक्टूबर 2018

गैस 1:36

यहां जहरीली गैस ने ली मजदूर की जान, नहीं पहना था मास्क

8 अक्टूबर 2018

कानपुर में एक ही घर के दो भाईयों की मौत हो गई कुएं से निकल रही जहरीली गैस की वजह से 2:02

‘मौत के कुएं’ ने ली दो सगे भाईयों की जान, गांव में कोहराम

7 सितंबर 2018

आईपीएस 2:20

VIDEO: कानपुर के IPS ऑफिसर ने खाया जहर, पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप

5 सितंबर 2018

हमीरपुर 2:03

हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में 3 लोग, देखिए आगे क्या हुआ

3 सितंबर 2018

Related

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आठवीं की छात्रा लापता, अपहरण का आरोप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

मौदहा बवाल के बाद हमीरपुर में 2200 पर शांतिभंग की कार्रवाई
Kanpur

मौदहा बवाल के बाद हमीरपुर में 2200 पर शांतिभंग की कार्रवाई

13 अक्टूबर 2018

घर में घुसकर महिला के बाले ले गए बदमाश
Kanpur

घर में घुसकर महिला के बाले ले गए बदमाश

12 अक्टूबर 2018

समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा को धार देने आए कानपुर मंडल प्रभारी रघुराज शाक्य
Kanpur

समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा ने दिए गठबंधन के संकेत, सपा के सामने रखी ये शर्त

12 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म मामले में 10 वर्ष की कैद, 15 हजार रुपये अर्थदंड

12 अक्टूबर 2018

आयुष्मान केंद्रों पर खामियां मिलने पर जेडी हुई नाराज
Farrukhabad

आयुष्मान केंद्रों पर खामियां मिलने पर जेडी हुई नाराज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.