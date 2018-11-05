Fire broke out in a coach of a stationary passenger train on the railway track of Jhansi Railway station today. Ashok Kumar Mishra, DRM says,"Some coaches were here for rebuilding.The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been formed to probe the incident." pic.twitter.com/QdsVp8o3KW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2018
फसल खराब होने से सदमें में आए एक किसान ने खेत में ही फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही प्रशासन के कई अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे।
4 नवंबर 2018