Jhansi

झांसीः रेलवे स्टेशन में खड़ी यात्री ट्रेन में भीषण आग, दिए गए जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झांसी Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 05:44 AM IST
आग - फोटो : ani
झांसी रेलवे स्टेशन के रेलवे ट्रैक पर खड़ी एक यात्री ट्रेन के कोच में आग लग गई। अशोक कुमार मिश्रा (डीआरएम) ने बताया कि कुछ कोच पुनर्निर्माण के लिए यहां आए थे। डिब्बों में आग लगने के पीछे का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं लगा है। घटना की जांच के लिए टीमों का गठन कर दिया गया है। 
