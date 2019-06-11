शहर चुनें

अब झांसी से काशी तक चलेंगी रोडवेज की एसी बसें

अब झांसी से काशी तक चलेंगी रोडवेज की एसी बसें

Jhansi Bureau Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 11:13 PM IST
अब झांसी से काशी तक चलेंगी रोडवेज की एसी बसें
झांसी। यात्रियों की मांग पर रोडवेज जल्द ही बनारस के लिए झांसी से एयर कंडीशनर बस सेवा शुरू करने जा रहा है। मुख्यालय ने झांसी परिक्षेत्र को तीन जनरथ एसी बसें दी हैं, जो बनारस जाएंगी। अभी तक बनारस के लिए दो सामान्य बसें ही चल रहीं हैं।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की संसदीय सीट और बाबा विश्वनाथ की नगरी बनारस में बुंदेलखंड के हजारों लोग ट्रेन तथा अन्य संसाधनों से प्रतिदिन जाते हैं। रोडवेज की सामान्य बसें भी इन यात्रियों से खचाखच भरी रहती है। श्रद्धालुओं और यात्रियों को बनारस जाने के लिए परिवहन व्यवस्था और सुगम हो, इसके लिए झांसी रोडवेज ने तीन एसी बसें बनारस रूट पर चलाने का प्रस्ताव बनाया था, जो उरई, कानपुर से होते हुए जाएंगी। रोडवेज के सहायक प्रबंधक राम लवट ने बताया कि वर्तमान में चार एसी बसें कानपुर व लखनऊ रूट पर झांसी से संचालित हैं। मुख्यालय ने तीन और एसी बसें आवंटित की हैं, जो अब बनारस तक चलेंगी। इनका किराया और संचालन का समय निर्धारित किया जा रहा है। संभावना है कि एक सप्ताह में यह बसें चलनी शुरू हो जाएंगी। अभी तक बनारस के लिए दो सामान्य बसें चल रही हैं।

water crisis, jhansi news
Jhansi

हजारों लोगों के घरों तक नहीं पहुंचा पानी

चित्रा चौराहे के नजदीक फटी मेन राइजिंग पाइप लाइन को सुधारने का काम मंगलवार को किया गया। इससे खातीबाबा व मसीहागंज टंकी से जुड़े क्षेत्रों की जलापूर्ति मंगलवार को नहीं हो सकी।

12 जून 2019

खादी उाद्योग लगाने के लिए 26 तक करें आवेदन
Jhansi

खादी उाद्योग लगाने के लिए 26 तक करें आवेदन

11 जून 2019

11 जुलाई तक होगी शादियां, फिर चातुर्मास
Jhansi

11 जुलाई तक होगी शादियां, फिर चातुर्मास

11 जून 2019

दवा व्यापारी के सूने घर में लाखों की चोरी
Jhansi

दवा व्यापारी के सूने घर में लाखों की चोरी

11 जून 2019

नौकरी मिलने से पहले ही खत्म की जिंदगी
Jhansi

नौकरी मिलने से पहले ही खत्म की जिंदगी

11 जून 2019

शादी समारोह में दर्जनों लोग फूड पाइजनिंग के शिकार
Jhansi

शादी समारोह में दर्जनों लोग फूड पाइजनिंग के शिकार

11 जून 2019

झाड़ियों में आग लगने पर शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस रोकी
Jhansi

झाड़ियों में आग लगने पर शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस रोकी

11 जून 2019

मुख्यमंत्री का विवादित फोटो डालने पर मुकदमा
Jhansi

मुख्यमंत्री का विवादित फोटो डालने पर मुकदमा

11 जून 2019

मासूम के हत्यारों को मिले फांसी
Jhansi

मासूम के हत्यारों को मिले फांसी

11 जून 2019

jhansi railway station
Jhansi

रेलवे की धरोहरें दिखेंगी गूगल पर

11 जून 2019

गरीबों को मुफ्त में मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरियों की कोचिंग
Jhansi

गरीबों को मुफ्त में मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरियों की कोचिंग

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jhansi

फर्जी दस्तावेज से बंदी की रिहाई में पूर्व जेल अधीक्षक गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

demo pic
Jhansi

फेसबुक पोस्ट करने पर युवक के साथ मारपीट, महंगा पड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रियता

10 जून 2019

वाराणसी से एक घंटे पहले चलेगी बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस
Jhansi

वाराणसी से एक घंटे पहले चलेगी बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस

10 जून 2019

गर्मी में टूट गईं सांसें, सुरक्षित नहीं पहुंच सके घर
Jhansi

गर्मी में टूट गईं सांसें, सुरक्षित नहीं पहुंच सके घर

11 जून 2019

amar ujala shopping festival
Jhansi

राजस्थानी आचार और चटनी बना रही है लोगों को दीवाना

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
