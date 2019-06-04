शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   कोचिंग सेंटरों में डले ताले, जांच अभियान रहेगा जारी

कोचिंग सेंटरों में डले ताले, जांच अभियान रहेगा जारी

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 02:25 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कोचिंग सेंटरों में डले ताले, जांच अभियान रहेगा जारी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
झांसी। कोचिंग सेंटरों पर छापामार कार्रवाई होने के कारण अधिकांश सेंटरों में ताले डल गए हैं लेकिन अधिकारियों का कहना है कि अभियान जारी रहेगा। जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक नीरज कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि राजकीय अथवा अनुदानित स्कूलों का कोई भी शिक्षक अगर कोचिंग सेंटरों में पढ़ाता पाया गया, तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
गुजरात के सूरत शहर में एक कोचिंग सेंटर पर हुए हादसे के बाद क्षेत्रीय उच्च शिक्षा विभाग और माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षाधिकारियों की टीमें गठित की थीं, जिन्होंने महानगर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में चल रहे कई कोचिंग सेंटरों पर जाकर जांच की। अग्निशमन यंत्रों को परखा और विद्यार्थियों को दी जा रही सहूलियतों को भी देखा। अचानक चले इस अभियान से कोचिंग संचालकों में हड़कंप मच गया और अधिकांश में ताले डाल दिए गए। जानकारी के अनुसार जांच अभियान के दौरान टीमों को ग्रामीण इलाकों के कोचिंग सेंटरों में राजकीय एवं अनुदानित स्कूलों के शिक्षक भी पढ़ाते मिले लेकिन इस संबंध में जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक ने कहा कि अभी तक ऐसा कोई भी शिक्षक चिह्नित नहीं हुआ है और न ही उन्हें कोई जानकारी मिली है। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच टीमों द्वारा अभियान जारी रहेगा। स्कूल टाइम में कोई भी कोचिंग सेंटर नहीं चलेगा।

Recommended

Bollywood

किशोर कुमार ने रचाईं थीं चार शादियां, पहली पत्नी का निधन, जानिए बाकी तीनों का क्या हुआ?

3 जून 2019

bollywood
ruma guha
Kishore And Madhubala
किशोर कुमार- योगिता बाली
Bollywood

किशोर कुमार ने रचाईं थीं चार शादियां, पहली पत्नी का निधन, जानिए बाकी तीनों का क्या हुआ?

3 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

3 जून राशिफल: अमावस्या पर पांच राशियों का हो सकता है भाग्योदय, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

3 जून 2019

बादल फटा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: बादल फटने से मची तबाही, एक की मौत, कई जगह घर और जमीन क्षतिग्रस्त, तस्वीरों में भयावह मंजर

3 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Xiaomi Smartphone
Gadgets

यदि आप भी शाओमी का यह स्मार्टफोन इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपके लिए बुरी खबर है

3 जून 2019

Bollywood

बाबा सिद्दीकी की इफ्तार पार्टी में सलमान-शाहरुख सहित पहुंचे ये सितारे, देखें तस्वीरें

3 जून 2019

Salman Khan, Shah rukh Khan
Salman Khan
Raveena Tandon
Sohail Khan and saleem khan
Bollywood

बाबा सिद्दीकी की इफ्तार पार्टी में सलमान-शाहरुख सहित पहुंचे ये सितारे, देखें तस्वीरें

3 जून 2019

Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया का 46 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई थी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

3 जून 2019

amitabh jaya
amitabh jaya
amitabh jaya
jaya bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया का 46 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई थी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

3 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Matric pass made electric charkha and Mixer grinder
Shimla

मैट्रिक पास ने तैयार किया इलेक्ट्रिक चरखा, प्रदेश भर में हो रही सप्लाई

3 जून 2019

s jaishankar
India News

विवाद : नई शिक्षा नीति के मसौदे पर बोले विदेश मंत्री, कोई भी भाषा थोपी नहीं जाएगी

3 जून 2019

जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को मिल सकता है कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष, रेस में नड्डा सबसे आगे

3 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान आर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
World

आतंक से निपटने के नाम पर 50 हजार निर्दोष नागरिक मार चुकी है पाक सेना

3 जून 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस बार योग दिवस पर रांची करेगा पीएम मोदी की मेजबानी, होड़ में थे दिल्ली और शिमला

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rti
India News

सूचना आयुक्तों की नियुक्ति से जुड़ा ब्योरा देने से सरकार ने किया इनकार

3 जून 2019

शिशु
Delhi NCR

ग्रामीण दिल्ली में पहली बार शिशु मृत्युदर में 50 फीसदी कमी

3 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

3 जून राशिफल: अमावस्या पर पांच राशियों का हो सकता है भाग्योदय, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

3 जून 2019

बांग्लादेश vs दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बल्लेबाजी या गेंदबाजी नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हारी दक्षिण अफ्रीका, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

3 जून 2019

केदारनाथ धाम का नजारा देखते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में वीआईपी दर्शन पर रोक, अब नहीं कटेगी यात्रियों से 2100 की पर्ची  

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

held witth inllige liqur
Jhansi

महानगर में मिलावटी शराब बनाने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा

स्वॉट व कोतवाली पुलिस ने महानगर में मिलावटी शराब बनाने वाले गिरोह का पर्र्दाफाश कर तीन लोगों को पकड़ लिया, जबकि चार भाग निकले। मौके से पुलिस ने भारी मात्रा में अवैध शराब बनाने का जखीरा बरामद किया है, जिसमें 77 हजार फर्जी बार कोड बरामद हुए हैं।

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
mahendra nath pandey
Jhansi

ममता भाजपा के बढ़ते जनाधार से परेशान: डॉ. महेंद्र नाथ

4 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jhansi

ट्रेन में भीड़ की वजह से युवती का दम घुटा, मौत 

2 जून 2019

दूधिया को बचाने में भिड़ीं बस व कार, एक की मौत
Jhansi

दूधिया को बचाने में भिड़ीं बस व कार, एक की मौत

3 जून 2019

loco shead jhansi
Jhansi

नए इंजन आने पर एसी लोको शेड में काम बंद, हंगामा

2 जून 2019

पति, सास व ससुर को भेजा जेल
Jhansi

पति, सास व ससुर को भेजा जेल

3 जून 2019

computer
Jhansi

पंकज की अंगुलियों के इशारे पर नाचते हैं कीबोर्ड

3 जून 2019

एनसीसी प्रमाण देने के नाम पर हजारों अभ्यर्थियों से ठगी
Jhansi

एनसीसी प्रमाण देने के नाम पर हजारों अभ्यर्थियों से ठगी

3 जून 2019

amar ujala sopping festival
Jhansi

अमर उजाला शॉपिंग फेस्टिवल में बढ़ी रौनक

3 जून 2019

रेलवे के ग्रीन सिग् नल को रेड करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा
Jhansi

रेलवे के ग्रीन सिग् नल को रेड करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा

2 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

रक्षा मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद सियाचिन पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह

देश के नए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अपना कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर के सियाचिन ग्लेशियर पर जवानों की हौसला अफजाई करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके साथ सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत भी मौजूद रहे।

3 जून 2019

मुफ्त 1:15

महिलाओं को अब नहीं देना होगा मेट्रो और डीटीसी बसों का किराया, सीएम केजरीवाल ने दिया तोहफा

3 जून 2019

भाजपा विधायक 0:49

अहमदाबाद में भाजपा विधायक ने महिला को मारे लात-घूंसे, पानी की शिकायत पर बरसे

3 जून 2019

भाजपा 2:49

एनसीपी की नेता नीतू तेजवानी को लात मारने वाले भाजपा विधायक बलराम थवानी ने बंधवाई राखी

3 जून 2019

वीजा 1:44

अमेरिका के वीजा के लिए देना होगा 5 सालों तक के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का रिकॉर्ड

3 जून 2019

Related

विनोद बने संयुक्त मीडिया क्लब के अध्यक्ष
Jhansi

विनोद बने संयुक्त मीडिया क्लब के अध्यक्ष

3 जून 2019

परकोटे की क्षतिग्रस्त दीवार का लौटेगा स्वरूप
Jhansi

परकोटे की क्षतिग्रस्त दीवार का लौटेगा स्वरूप

3 जून 2019

बही खातों में सामंजस्य होना है जरूरी
Jhansi

बही खातों में सामंजस्य होना है जरूरी

3 जून 2019

पर्यटन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा, रोप-वे पर होगा मंथन
Jhansi

पर्यटन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा, रोप-वे पर होगा मंथन

3 जून 2019

बाजारों में छाई ईद की रौनक
Jhansi

बाजारों में छाई ईद की रौनक

3 जून 2019

महान योद्धा थे पृथ्वी राज चौहान
Jhansi

महान योद्धा थे पृथ्वी राज चौहान

3 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.