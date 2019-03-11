शहर चुनें

मजदूरो के साथ अनदेखी कर रहा प्रशासन - प्रदीप जैन

Jhansi Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 02:02 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मजदूरों के साथ अनदेखी कर रहा प्रशासन - प्रदीप जैन
बबीना। इंडो गल्फ फैक्ट्री के मजदूरों द्वारा मांगो को लेकर पांचवें दिन भी धरना जारी रहा। रविवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रदीप जैन आदित्य के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसियों द्वारा धरने में मजदूरों को समर्थन दिया गया। प्रदीप जैन आदित्य ने कहा कि झांसी जिला प्रशासन एवं इंडो गल्फ फैक्ट्री के अधिकारी, गरीब मजदूरों का शोषण कर रहे हैं अगर जल्द ही मजदूरों के हित में उचित उचित कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो कांग्रेसियों एवं मजदूर संघ के द्वारा इंडो गल्फ फैक्ट्री के गेट पर ताला लगा दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख वीरेंद्र सिंह, अध्यक्ष महिपाल सिंह, मुन्ना लाल, साबिर खान, विजय प्रताप सिंह, इमरत पाल, देवी सिंह, प्रदीप कुमार व गुलाब सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

