सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, साथी घायल

अमर उजाला ब्‍यूूराे जालाैन Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 11:13 PM IST
Bike rider dies in road accident, fellow injured
जिला अस्पताल के बाहर खड़े मृतक के परिजन। - फोटो : amarujala
एट थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पिंडारी निवासी प्रदीप कुमार (38) पुत्र शेषनारायण रविवार की सुबह गांव के ही अपने दोस्त हरिशंकर उर्फ बंटे (40) पुत्र चिंतामणि के साथ बाइक से एट बाजार में खरीदारी करने आ रहा था। गांव के निकलते ही वह जैसे ही नेशनल हाईवे पर पहुंचे तभी सामने से आ रही एक तेज रफ्तार जाइलो कार ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगते ही बाइक सवार युवक सड़क पर गिरकर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हादसा होता देख राहगीरों ने टक्कर मारकर भाग रहे कार चालक को पकड़ लिया और पुलिस को सूचना दी।

जानकारी पाकर घटना स्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कार चालक को हिरासत में लेकर एंबुलेंस बुलाई और आनन फानन में घायलों को जिला अस्पताल के लिए रवाना किया। घायल प्रदीप व हरीशंकर को एंबुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल लाया जा रहा था कि रास्ते में प्रदीप की मौत हो गई। हेलमेट न लगाए होने से उसके सिर पर गहरी चोट आई थी। उधर अस्पताल पहुंचने पर हरीशंकर का प्राथमिक उपचार कर चिकित्सक ने उसे भर्ती कर लिया। उधर जानकारी पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस ने पकड़ी गई कार को कब्जे में लेकर थाने में खड़ा करा दिया है। साथ ही चालक को हवालात में बंद कर दिया।
 
