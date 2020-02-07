शहर चुनें

युवती के पिता ने शक में दंपत्ति को पीटा

Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 11:58 PM IST
मल्लावां (हरदोई)। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम परमी निवासी शकुंतला (36) पत्नी राजकिशोर ने पुलिस को दी गई तहरीर में बताया कि उसके पड़ोसी की बेटी शुक्रवार को कहीं चली गई है। युवती के पिता ने उस पर बेटी को भगाने का आरोप लगाते हुए उसके साथ मारपीट की, जिसमें वह घायल हो गई। बताया कि कुछ देर बाद उसका पति राजकिशोर घर आया। उसने राजकिशोर को पूरी बात बताई। इस पर राजकिशोर आरोपी के घर शिकायत करने गया, जहां आरोपी ने उसके साथ भी मारपीट की। कोतवाल शिवशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि तहरीर मिली है। जांच कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
