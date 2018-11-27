शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hapur ›   पूरे दिन जाम के झाम में फंसे रहे यात्री

पूरे दिन जाम के झाम में फंसे रहे यात्री

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 01:48 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पूरे दिन जाम के झाम में फंसे रहे यात्री
विज्ञापन
हापुड़। शहर के लोगों को जाम से मुक्ति नहीं मिल पा रही है। तीन दिन छुट्टी के बाद सोमवार को शहर की सड़कों पर फिर लोगों को जाम से जूझना पड़ा। इसके कारण यात्रियों को खासी परेशानी हुई।
गंगा स्नान और इसके बाद रविवार पड़ने के कारण पिछले तीन दिन से लगातार छुट्टी पड़ रही थी। इसके कारण सरकारी विभाग बंद थे। बाहर नौकरी करने वाले लोग भी अपने घर आए हुए थे। लेकिन सोमवार को कार्य दिवस होने के कारण अचानक सड़कों पर वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ गया। इसके कारण सुबह से ही सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगने शुरू हो गए। मेरठ दिल्ली रोड पर शहर में घुसने के साथ ही जाम शुरू हो गया। तहसील और मेरठ तिराहे को पार करने में वाहन चालकों को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। दुकानदारों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। इनका कहना था कि जिस दिन जाम होता है, उस दिन व्यापार भी पिट जाता है। कुल मिलाकर पूरे दिन जाम की यही स्थिति रही। यातायात पुलिसकर्मी भी इस दौरान खासी मशक्कत करते नजर आये। सीओ राजेश कुमार का कहना है कि जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के हर संभव प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

Recommended

Fashion street

अवॉर्ड लेने पहुंची करीना कपड़ों के कारण हुईं ट्रोल, VIDEO देख भड़के यूजर्स

26 नवंबर 2018

kareena kapoor khan
kareena kapoor khan
kareena kapoor khan
kareena kapoor khan
Fashion street

अवॉर्ड लेने पहुंची करीना कपड़ों के कारण हुईं ट्रोल, VIDEO देख भड़के यूजर्स

26 नवंबर 2018

Hack your Android Phone
Tech Diary

एक SMS भेजकर हैक किया जा सकता है आपका स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे रहें सतर्क

26 नवंबर 2018

Television

काजोल के इस शौक से अजय देवगन इस कदर हो गए परेशान, बोले- 'बुढ़ापे में उसे ये...'

26 नवंबर 2018

Kajol, Ajay Devgn
kajol and karan
Kajol, Ajay Devgn
Kajol, Ajay Devgn
Television

काजोल के इस शौक से अजय देवगन इस कदर हो गए परेशान, बोले- 'बुढ़ापे में उसे ये...'

26 नवंबर 2018

best dual camera phone
Gadgets

भारत में बिकने वाले 9 बेस्ट डुअल कैमरा फोन, कीमत 16,000 रुपये से कम

26 नवंबर 2018

Relationship

घर में क्लेश की वजह बन सकती है डोर बेल, तुरंत बदल डालें

26 नवंबर 2018

door bell
door bell
Relationship

घर में क्लेश की वजह बन सकती है डोर बेल, तुरंत बदल डालें

26 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

ganesha
Lifestyle

Sankashti Chaturthi 2018 :इस तरह रखेंगे व्रत तो सभी संकटों का नाश कर देंगे गणेश जी

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ जिओना चाना
India News

मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव : मतदान के लिए तैयार दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा परिवार

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Terrorist Attacks on India after 26/11 Mumbai attack
India News

26/11 मुंबई हमले के बाद भी कई बार दहला भारत, ये हैं वो बड़े धमाके  

25 नवंबर 2018

new delhi railway station
India News

रेलवे स्टेशन पर करेंगे धूम्रपान तो कट जाएगा चालान

26 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी कसाब
India News

कसाब का बचाव करने वाले वकीलों को अभी तक नहीं मिली है फीस

25 नवंबर 2018

26/11 mumbai attack
America

युद्ध की ओर ले जाएगा 26/11 जैसा एक और हमला : विशेषज्ञ

25 नवंबर 2018

भगवान बुद्ध
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने भगवान बुद्ध की 70 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा का किया अनावरण

25 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

नहर में गिरी कार
Delhi NCR

हापुड़: शादी समारोह से लौट रही कार नहर में गिरी, एक ही परिवार के तीन युवकों की मौत

हापुड़ के बाबूगढ़ में शादी-समारोह से लौट रहे तीन युवक छपरौली गांव के पास तेज रफ्तार कार के साथ 50 फीट नीचे सूखी नहर में जा गिरे। हादसे में गांव अयादनगर निवासी एक ही परिवार के तीनों युवकों की मौत हो गई।

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लिफ्ट देकर कार सवार बदमाशों ने व्यापारी को लूटा
Hapur

लिफ्ट देकर कार सवार बदमाशों ने व्यापारी को लूटा

25 नवंबर 2018

सात माह से नहीं मिला वेतन, कर्मचारियों का हंगामा
Hapur

सात माह से नहीं मिला वेतन, कर्मचारियों का हंगामा

24 नवंबर 2018

ब्रजघाट शहरी मेले का वैदिक रीति रिवाज से शुभारंभ हुआ
Hapur

ब्रजघाट शहरी मेले का वैदिक रीति रिवाज से शुभारंभ हुआ

21 नवंबर 2018

महिला स्नानघाट के पास मंडरा रहे दो मनचले दबोचेक
Hapur

महिला स्नानघाट के पास मंडरा रहे दो मनचले दबोचेक

21 नवंबर 2018

धुंध ने बिगाड़ी ट्रेनों की चाल
Hapur

धुंध ने बिगाड़ी ट्रेनों की चाल

24 नवंबर 2018

खादर मेले में डुबकी लगा रहा नोएडा का युवक गंगा में डूबा
Hapur

खादर मेले में डुबकी लगा रहा नोएडा का युवक गंगा में डूबा

24 नवंबर 2018

आज शाम आठ बजे से लागू हो जायेगा रूट डायवर्जन
Hapur

आज शाम आठ बजे से लागू हो जायेगा रूट डायवर्जन

20 नवंबर 2018

खादर मेले में आने वालों पर पहली बार फूलों की बरसात हुई
Hapur

खादर मेले में आने वालों पर पहली बार फूलों की बरसात हुई

21 नवंबर 2018

उधार दिये रुपये मांगने पर जमकर पीटा
Hapur

उधार दिये रुपये मांगने पर जमकर पीटा

21 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

यहां रेलवे अधिकारियों की लापरवाही ले सकती थी सैंकड़ों की जान!

हापुड़ के पिलखुआ रेलवे स्टेशन क्षेत्र के चंडी मंदिर के पास रेलवे ट्रैक चटकने से अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। जब तक रेलवे अधिकारियों को ट्रैक के टूटने की जानकारी हुई तब तक कई रेलगाड़ियां गुजर चुकी थीं।

11 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:03

जमीनी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच चले लात-घूंसे और डंडे

31 अक्टूबर 2018

SWEET SHOP 1:23

दिवाली से पहले हलवाई की दुकानों पर शुरू हुई छापेमारी

28 अक्टूबर 2018

UP NEWS 2:18

VIDEO: हापुड़ में कर्मचारियों का इस तरह किया जा रहा था शोषण!

21 सितंबर 2018

गन्ना किसान 2:47

VIDEO: प्रदेश में गन्ना किसान परेशान, जानिए वजह

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

दुल्हन की विदाई में हर्ष फायरिंग, दो घायल
Hapur

दुल्हन की विदाई में हर्ष फायरिंग, दो घायल

21 नवंबर 2018

मेला स्थल पर हुई भाकियू की महापंचायत
Hapur

मेला स्थल पर हुई भाकियू की महापंचायत

21 नवंबर 2018

डीजे पर डांस को लेकर विवाद के बाद मारपीट
Hapur

डीजे पर डांस को लेकर विवाद के बाद मारपीट

21 नवंबर 2018

जल निकासी की समस्या पर भडक़े लाइन पार इलाके के लोग
Hapur

जल निकासी की समस्या पर भडक़े लाइन पार इलाके के लोग

21 नवंबर 2018

ईंख के खेत में मिली युवती की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत
Hapur

ईंख के खेत में मिली युवती की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत

11 नवंबर 2018

कार सवारों ने युवती का अपहरण कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया
Hapur

कार सवारों ने युवती का अपहरण कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया

15 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.