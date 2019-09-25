शहर चुनें

बस्ती में मासूम से दुष्कर्म

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 11:45 PM IST
पांच वर्ष की बालिका से दुष्कर्म, किशोर हिरासत में
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गायघाट (बस्ती) । कलवारी थाना क्षेत्र के सरयू नदी के निकट स्थित गांव की पांच साल की बालिका के साथ बुधवार की रात किशोर ने दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने किशोर को हिरासत में ले लिया है।
थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव का 16 वर्षीय किशोर बालिका को रात में पास के चौराहे पर बाल कटवाने ले गया। आरोप है कि लौटते समय उसने बालिका के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। रात में रोते हुए बालिका घर पहुंची और परिवार को आपबीती बताई। घटना की जानकारी होने पर आसपास और गांव के लोग जुट गए और रात 10 बजे तक पुलिस को सूचना न देने के लिए मान मनौअल का प्रयास चला। बात न बनने पर पीड़िता के परिवार वालों ने 100 नंबर पर सूचना दे दी। मौके पर एसपी पंकज कुमार, एएसपी पंकज,सीओ अनिल कुमार भी पहुंच गए। इस बीच एसओ सन्तोष सिंह ने आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिए। पीड़िता को सुबह मेडिकल के लिए भेजा जाएगा।
rape
