शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   husband arrested in dowry murder

दहेज हत्या के आरोपी पति,सास और ससुर गिरफ्तार

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 09:33 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फॉलोअप
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दहेज हत्या के आरोपी पति, सास और ससुर गिरफ्तार
गगहा में महिला और उसकी दो बेटियों को जलाकर मार डालने का मामला
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गगहा (गोरखपुर)। इलाके के हरैया गांव में दहेज के लिए मां और उसकी दो बेटियों को जलाकर मार डालने के मामले में पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को पति जयप्रकाश, ससुर विभूति और सास गिरिजा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने तीनों को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया। उधर महिला के पिता ने तीनों शवों का अंतिम संस्कार किया।
बृहस्पतिवार की दोपहर हरैया गांव निवासी सीमा (32), छोटी बेटी शिवन्या (3) और शिखा (5) की जलने से मौत हो गई। मायके वालों ने पति समेत अन्य ससुराल वालों पर दहेज के लिए जलाकर मार डालने का आरोप लगाया। महिला के पति जयप्रकाश ऊर्फ बब्लू चौरीचौरा तहसील क्षेत्र के ब्रह्मपुर विकास खंड में सफाई कर्मी है। जयप्रकाश की शादी 2013 में क्षेत्र के भेड़ी गांव निवासी सीमा से हुई थी। सीमा के पिता रूपनारायण के अनुसार शादी के बाद से दहेज के लिए बेटी का उत्पीड़न शुरू हो गया था। पति, ससुर और सास अक्सर मारपीट करते थे। इसकी जानकारी सीमा ने कई बार मायके वालों को दी थी।

Recommended

Cricket News

माही के मुरीद हुए कप्तान कोहली, मैच जीतने के बाद बोले- धोनी बहुमूल्य हैं

28 जून 2019

एम एस धोनी-विराट कोहली
एम एस धोनी
virat kohli ms dhoni
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

माही के मुरीद हुए कप्तान कोहली, मैच जीतने के बाद बोले- धोनी बहुमूल्य हैं

28 जून 2019

हादसे में मृतक मुन्ना के परिजन विलाप करते हुए
Dehradun

घर आनी थी दुल्हन की डोली, लेकिन पहुंचा भाई का शव, दूल्हे ने मेहंदी लगे हाथों से भाई की चिता को दी मुखाग्नि

28 जून 2019

हाशिम अमला
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: द. अफ्रीका ने दर्ज की दूसरी जीत, श्रीलंका का सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचना मुश्किल

28 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर कई भ्रम दूर कर गए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, दिया कड़ा संदेश

28 जून 2019

Cricket News

मैच के अगले ही दिन रोहित शर्मा का छलका दर्द, पेश किया अंपायर की गलती का सबूत

28 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा का गलत फैसला
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा आउट
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

मैच के अगले ही दिन रोहित शर्मा का छलका दर्द, पेश किया अंपायर की गलती का सबूत

28 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
Dowry murder Gagha crime Gagha police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

सबसे तेज 20 हजार रन बनाने वाले विराट
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर और ब्रायन लारा का रिकॉर्ड

28 जून 2019

चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में तैनात महिला कमांडो
Dehradun

चीन सीमा पर नारी शक्ति का भी पहरा, 15 हजार फीट ऊंची चौकियों पर कर रहीं देश की निगहबानी

28 जून 2019

Priyanka, Nick
Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान के साथ मेधावी छात्र
Varanasi

मेधावियों को मिला अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान, डीएम बोले- सफलता का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं

27 जून 2019

irctc offers 5 days trip to Indonesia in budget
Travel

इस खूबसूरत बीचों वाले देश में पूरे पांच दिन ठहरने का सुनहरा मौका, बजट ट्रिप को जाने न दें हाथ से

28 जून 2019

Auli famous clip top Hotel open for tourist stay after 200 crore rupees Royal Wedding
Dehradun

पर्यटकों के लिए फिर खुला औली का ये फेमस होटल, यहां हुई थी 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी

28 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajpath

कैकेयी की तरह कोप भवन में बैठना समाधान नहीं, राहुल क्यों छोड़ना चाहते हैं अध्यक्ष का पद?

27 जून 2019

Uttarakhand panchayat elections 2019 Election Commission double expenditure limit
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: निर्वाचन आयोग ने खर्च की सीमा की दोगुनी

27 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Gorakhpur

आज से 110 किमी की रफ्तार से दौड़ेगी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस, महज चार महीने में बढ़ाई गई स्पीड

वाराणसी और दिल्ली के बीच चलने वाली देश की पहली सेमी हाई स्पीड ट्रेन वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस शुक्रवार से पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे के 80 किलोमीटर के दायरे में पड़ने वाले रेलवे ट्रैक पर 110 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति से दौड़ेगी।

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Health department will punish many hospital
Gorakhpur

खामियों को दूर न करने वालों पर लगेगा अर्थदंड

28 जून 2019

Dowry murder case rejisterd
Gorakhpur

पति, सास, ससुर समेत छह पर दहेज हत्या का केस

28 जून 2019

रिश्वत लेते पुलिस वाले गिरफ्तार (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: रिश्वत ले रहा दरोगा गिरफ्तार, मुकदमे में नाम हटाने के लिए ले रहा था रुपये

28 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

दहेज के लिए मां और मासूम बेटियों को मार डाला

28 जून 2019

ola bike service
Gorakhpur

अब किराए पर कर सकेंगे बाइक की सवारी, शहर में दौड़ रही ओला की चार सौ से ज्यादा टैक्सी

28 जून 2019

girl commit sucide in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

स्कूल संचालक से तंग आकर युवती ने की खुदकुशी

27 जून 2019

संतकबीरनगर जिले के खलीलाबाद के मेंहदावल बाईपास पर रिश्वत लेते समय गिरफ्तार दरोगा को पकड़कर ले ज?
Gorakhpur

रिश्वत लेते हुए दरोगा रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार, मुकदमे से नाम हटाने के एवज में मांगे थे 20 हजार

27 जून 2019

ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव
Gorakhpur

एक जुलाई से बदल जाएगा कई ट्रेनों का समय, नई सारिणी जारी

27 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

मृतका के पिता की तहरीर पर केस दर्ज, पति के साथ सास-ससुर हिरासत में लिए गए

28 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

गौहर खान की वेब सीरीज की स्क्रीनिंग पर जुटा सितारों का मेला

गौहर खान और मुकेश चड्ढा जैसे कलाकार इसी सीरीज़ की खास स्क्रीनिंग पर पहुंचे हैं। बीबीसी की सीरीज द ऑफिस का ये रीमेक है। इसके निर्देशक रोहन सिप्पी हैं।

28 जून 2019

आर्टिकल 15 2:03

Public Review: असल जिंदगी की कहानी को दिखाती है आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ‘आर्टिकल 15’

28 जून 2019

आकाश 1:04

भाजपा विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय के समर्थन में लगे पोस्टर, नगर निगम ने हटाया

28 जून 2019

concept pic 3:11

DU Cutoff 2019 : हिन्दू कॉलेज ने जारी की सबसे ज्यादा कट ऑफ

28 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:15

आमिर की बेटी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग कर रही डांस, पहली बारिश में मुंबई हुई बेहाल और क्या हो चलती गाड़ी के सामने आ जाए सांप

28 जून 2019

Related

विकास भवन में कार्यालयों जाकर अटेंडेंस रजिस्टर देखते प्रभारी जिलाधिकारी/सीडीओ अनुज सिंह व अन?
Gorakhpur

दफ्तरों से नदारद 203 अफसर कर्मचारियों का वेतन रोका गया

27 जून 2019

Education Loan
Gorakhpur

एसबीआई स्टूडेंट लोन स्कीम- चार लाख तक के लोन के लिए नहीं देना होगा कोई मार्जिन मनी

28 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

उधार सामान न देने पर दुकानदार की पीटकर हत्या, परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार से किया इंकार

25 जून 2019

FINO Bank theft
Gorakhpur

प्राइवेट बैंक में चोरी के आरोप में कैशियर समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

27 जून 2019

circle rate in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

मुख्यमंत्री के मंडल में बढ़ गई जमीन की डिमांड

26 जून 2019

गोरखपुर पुलिस
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर : भतीजे पर वृद्धा से दुष्कर्म का आरोप, मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं

26 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.