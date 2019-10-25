शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   eleven thousand diya lit up at gorakhnath temple in ek diya shahido ke naam programme

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शहीदों के नाम जलाए गए 11 हजार दीये 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 09:01 PM IST
एक दीया शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम।
एक दीया शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आज सायंकाल भीम सरोवर में 11,000 दीये शहीदों के नाम पर जलाए गए। एक दीया शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम में गोरखपुर के नवोदित कलाकारों द्वारा देश भक्ति से सराबोर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया गया।
इस अवसर पर गोरखनाथ मंदिर के प्रधान पुजारी योगी कमलनाथ, कार्यालय सचिव श्री द्वारिका तिवारी, कार्यक्रम संयोजक राकेश श्रीवास्तव, विधायक डॉ. राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल, सहजनवा के विधायक शीतल पांडे, महापौर सीताराम जयसवाल, विकास जालान, रूप कुमार बनर्जी, कनक हरि अग्रवाल सहित बड़ी संख्या में दर्शक उपस्थित रहे।
eleven thousand diya gorakhnath temple ek diya shahido ke naam gorakhpur news
